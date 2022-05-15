Weston Mendip U12s celebrate successful season

Weston Mendip U12s have had an extremely successful 2021/22 season with league title wins for both the White Sox and the White Jets.

In their first competitive season, the White Sox won the Bristol U12 Girls Division A league and the White Jets won Division B.

The White Sox were crowned league champions after a thrilling final home match against a strong Portishead team.

Dazzling goals from Maisie R and Elle coupled with some brilliant defending by Captain Liv secured the 2-0 victory.

Every player was involved throughout the game and the team spirit and passion these girls show week in week out on the pitch is something special.

Weston Mendip celebrate - Credit: Matt Raymond

The White Jets success was secured at the penultimate match away to Downend Flyers Giants.

Goals from Liv and Marlie, led by captain Lexi, secured the victory with a game in hand.

The team have had an amazing season with 18 wins, one draw and only one loss. An outstanding achievement for the young team with some players only joining 12 months ago.

Both teams entered the ESF Butlins Minehead tournament in April with the White Jets finishing third and the White Sox being crowned champions.

Weston Mendip celebrate - Credit: Matt Raymond

This fantastic achievement means the White Sox now go on to play in the U12 National ESF final at St Georges Park in June.

A spokesperson said: "The girls have worked extremely hard in training and show great commitment to their sport.

"They have welcomed many new players along the way since they were formed in 2016 and there are now over 30 girls in Mendip’s Under-12 set-up.

"None of this would be possible without the dedication, leadership and care shown by coaches Steve Horler and Rob Salmon.

"The squad are now looking forward to some summer tournaments where there will hopefully be further successes. These tournaments also give the newest players (the White Stars) an opportunity to show off their football skills in preparation for the 2022/23 season."