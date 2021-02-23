Weston Mendip under-12s keep active in Zoom sessions set up by coach Lewis Ford

Published: 3:54 PM February 23, 2021

Weston Mendip under-12s girls have so far completed 3,800km out of their task set by Ford by either running, walking or cycling to five European football stadiums, totalling a distance of 4,500km. - Credit: Weston Mendip under-12 girls

Throughout the three lockdowns, Weston Mendip under-12 girls have been keeping fit, motivated and engaged by participating in regular Zoom sessions run by their team coach Luke Ford.

These sessions have involved football skills, fitness classes and social nights which have included quizzes, bingo, treasure hunts and even a cookery class.

"I feel it is very important for children to keep engaged and motivated during these unusual times not only for fitness but for their mental health," said Ford.

"The girls miss playing football, as well as socialising with their teammates, therefore getting together regularly helps."

During this latest lockdown the players, siblings and parents have been set a virtual squad challenge by Ford to run, walk or cycle to five European football stadiums totalling a distance of 4,500km and finishing 'virtually' in Portugal.

You may also want to watch:

The squad are currently approaching the Santiago Bernabéu, in Spain, after completing 3,800km and hope to reach their final destination over the next couple of weeks.

"The virtual challenge around Europe has been brilliant to participate in, as well as observe what the players have been doing as part of their outdoor activities during lockdown," added Ford.

"The target I set looked extremely difficult but the players, siblings and parents are going to smash it."

Weston Mendip FC is an all-female club with 12 junior teams and two senior teams.

If you are interested in finding more about what Weston Mendip FC have to offer then visit their Facebook page - Weston Mendip FC Girls and Women's Football.