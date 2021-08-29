News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston pipped to Southern League points by Met Police

Lee Power

Published: 9:32 AM August 29, 2021   
Lucas Vowles on the ball for Weston AFC

Lucas Vowles on the ball for Weston AFC

Weston fell to another 1-0 home defeat in the Southern League against Met Police on Saturday.

Edged out by Gosport Borough a week earlier, the Seagulls slipped to a second successive loss after a 73rd-minute header from Bernard Tanner.

Mike Symons saw the first shot of note blocked by a visiting defender, while Lloyd Humphries did well to deny Liam Ferdinand at the other end.

Lucas Vowles diverted a Scott Laird cross wide, meanwhile, and Humphries was also off-target before Jack Mazzone sliced a good chance wide for the visitors.

A dipping effort from Humphries grazed the top of the crossbar while Ferdinand slotted wide after racing through on Luke Purnell's goal, while Liam Beach clawed the ball away when captain Oliver Robinson diverted a Jordan Bastin cross towards his own net.

George Frith was ruled offside when tapping home late in the first half, while Beach held a shot from Jason Pope early in the second period.

Purnell tipped Tanner's header wide, while Dayle Grubb curled a free-kick over the crossbar as chances continued to come at both ends of the field, with Humphries and Vowles sending further shots wide.

Alex Fisher saw a free-kick held by Purnell but the deadlock was finally broken when Oliver Knight's outswinging corner found Tanner to head into the ground and beyond the Weston keeper to claim the points.

Scott Bartlett's men will look to bounce back when they host Tiverton Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

Weston: Purnell, Kpohomouh (Turner 55), Laird (Murray 67), Jagger-Cane, Pope, Avery (Whitehead 74), Bastin, Humphries, Symons, Grubb (C), Vowles. Unused subs: Griffith, Kempster.

