Weston Minis and Juniors start 50 Acts of Kindness with donation to local foodbank

Joshua Thomas

Published: 3:00 PM December 3, 2020   
Charlie and Erin with the food at the foodbank

Charlie and Charlie start the 50 acts of kindness by donating food to the local foodbank. - Credit: Weston Minis and Juniors

As part of Weston Mins and Juniors 50th anniversary celebrations, the club have marked the start of reaching the landmark with 50 Acts of Kindness.

The plan was put in place over the summer by the committee to coincide with Bob Hedges starting youth rugby at Weston Rugby Club, and this year, albeit socially distant, they are trying to celebrate that milestone.

The club are looking for the youngsters to involve themselves in an act of kindness no matter how small the act is and it counts towards their 50 target, which will finish at the end of the rugby season. 

No matter how small - walking someone's dog, clearing a garden or helping a friend - the acts are there to help and inspire to spread kindness and be better people, which seems more important than ever this year.

Erin and Charlie  started by dropping off the donations they've received from the section at the local foodbank on December 1, so others who require some festive cheer would have something for the start of the month. Both were keen to do some good for the community at this time.

Anyone who performs an Act of Kindness or has an idea for one should get in touch with one of the Minis and Juniors committee and get themselves into their hall of fame.

