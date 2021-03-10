News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Weston Minis raise over £4,000 for NHS after walking 2,218 miles in six weeks

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM March 10, 2021   
Tom Sugg coaching Weston Minis

Current Weston RFC captain Tom Sugg coaching Weston Minis at The Recreational Ground. - Credit: Dan Denning

Weston Minis have raised over £4,000 for the NHS by walking 2,218 miles over the course of the last six weeks.

Altogether a total of £4,129 was raised in the Minis' quest to reach each stadium, which is 1,756 miles between all the teams, used during the Six Nations.

Everyone within the club from the captain to the committee as well as the chairman have passed on their congratulations to the junior section.

Each and every mini did a wonderful job, but there was a special shout out to Erin and Archie, who both clocked over 100 miles each, which is the equivalent of walking from Weston to Heathrow.

"The challenge was given to the kids six weeks ago as a means to engage the kids and stay active during lockdown three," said Junior chairman Daniel Denning.

You may also want to watch:

"Little did we know that actually a lot of kids and parents needed this focus. It's been important on both accounts of mental and physical health. The section should feel incredibly proud."

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/WSM-Minis.

Most Read

  1. 1 Homes to be built in former quarry
  2. 2 Decaying trees in town centre to be replaced
  3. 3 New service offering transport and companionship in Weston
  1. 4 Mud Master obstacle course coming to Puxton Park
  2. 5 Management buy-out of North Somerset recruitment firm
  3. 6 Have your say on North Somerset heritage sites to conserve
  4. 7 People over 60 invited for Covid vaccine in North Somerset
  5. 8 Plans to demolish North Somerset pub refused
  6. 9 Council plans to introduce 20mph limit in Weston
  7. 10 New owners bring guest house back into family name

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rough sleeper's tent

Avon and Somerset Police

Rough sleepers evicted from Weston park

Carrington Walker

person
Bristol Airport. Picture: Bristol Airport

Holiday Destinations

Bristol Airport 'confident' after euro airline commits to daily routes

Carrington Walker

person
Anna Southwell from Loves who is offering takeaway roast dinners and selling vegetable boxes.

Café to hold outdoor music events and stream gigs, thanks to grant

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Safe Haven Centre opened in Weston town centre.

New crisis support service opens in town centre

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus