Weston Minis raise over £4,000 for NHS after walking 2,218 miles in six weeks

Published: 9:00 AM March 10, 2021

Weston Minis have raised over £4,000 for the NHS by walking 2,218 miles over the course of the last six weeks.

Altogether a total of £4,129 was raised in the Minis' quest to reach each stadium, which is 1,756 miles between all the teams, used during the Six Nations.

Everyone within the club from the captain to the committee as well as the chairman have passed on their congratulations to the junior section.

Each and every mini did a wonderful job, but there was a special shout out to Erin and Archie, who both clocked over 100 miles each, which is the equivalent of walking from Weston to Heathrow.

"The challenge was given to the kids six weeks ago as a means to engage the kids and stay active during lockdown three," said Junior chairman Daniel Denning.

"Little did we know that actually a lot of kids and parents needed this focus. It's been important on both accounts of mental and physical health. The section should feel incredibly proud."

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/WSM-Minis.