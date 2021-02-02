Weston Minis RFC walking for NHS Charities Together
- Credit: Weston Minis
The junior section of Weston RFC have committed to walking the total distance to each stadium of the Six Nations during the third lockdown to raise money for NHS Charities Together.
There are 1756 miles on route between the six stadiums.
The Minis will start off at Twickenham Stadium, then will walk to the Principality Stadium (Cardiff), then on to the Arriva Stadium (Dublin), Murrayfield (Edinburgh), Stade Francis (Paris) and finally Stadio Olimpico (Rome).
Junior chairman Daniel Denning said: "Even whilst we are living under these restrictions it is important to get the kids focusing on other challenges.
“By doing the walks it is giving our families an opportunity to get some fresh air and stretch their legs, important for their mental and physical health.
You may also want to watch:
"The added bonus of raising money for the NHS is giving the kids some pride in giving something back.
“NHS Charities does some amazing work and we are feeling very proud being able to raise some money for them at this difficult time."
To donate check out the Minis JustGiving page - https://www.justgiving.com/team/WSM-Minis
