Weston Minis RFC walking for NHS Charities Together

Joshua Thomas

Published: 3:13 PM February 2, 2021   
Weston Minis Evan and Oscar

A couple of Weston Minis members Evan (left) and Oscar (right) walking with their dad. - Credit: Weston Minis

The junior section of Weston RFC have committed to walking the total distance to each stadium of the Six Nations during the third lockdown to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

There are 1756 miles on route between the six stadiums.

Weston Mini's Erin and her Mum and Dad

Weston Minis member Erin walking with her mum and dad. - Credit: Weston Minis

The Minis will start off at Twickenham Stadium, then will walk to the Principality Stadium (Cardiff), then on to the Arriva Stadium (Dublin), Murrayfield (Edinburgh), Stade Francis (Paris) and finally Stadio Olimpico (Rome).

Junior chairman Daniel Denning said: "Even whilst we are living under these restrictions it is important to get the kids focusing on other challenges.

Weston Minis Kaycee

Weston Minis member Kaycee walking with her Dad. - Credit: Weston Minis

“By doing the walks it is giving our families an opportunity to get some fresh air and stretch their legs, important for their mental and physical health.

"The added bonus of raising money for the NHS is giving the kids some pride in giving something back.

Ronnie and Beau from Weston Minis

Weston Minis' Ronnie (front) and Beau walking with their Dad - Credit: Weston Minis

“NHS Charities does some amazing work and we are feeling very proud being able to raise some money for them at this difficult time."

To donate check out the Minis JustGiving page - https://www.justgiving.com/team/WSM-Minis

Weston Minis member Archie

All smiles for Weston Minis' Archie - Credit: Weston Minis

