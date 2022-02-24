Weston AFC over-60s move closer to defending Gloucester League title.

All smiles for Weston AFC over-60s as they move closer to winning Gloucester League title. - Credit: Stuart Langworthy

South West regional champions Weston AFC over-60s are still unbeaten in the Gloucester League, moving one step closer to defending their title.

The Seagulls won all three of their latest games without conceding a goal.

Ian Nicholls scored the only goal of the game against Cam & Dursley for a 1-0 win.

Goals from Nicholls and Mark Hooper saw off Bristol United 2-0 before Weston repeated the scoreline o overcome over Calne Town, with Hooper and Nicholls the scorers again.

Martin Sharkey, Rich Rzeznicki, Lach Geddes, Paul Trower and captain Richard Bourton set the tone with their discipline and quick transitions.

The quintet were supported by assistant player-manager and tactician Terry Keeling and provided lots of quality ball for their forward pair of Hooper and Nicholls to thrive off.

The dynamic pairing of Geddes and Bourton in midfield caused immeasurable problems for their opponents, with debutant Nicholls grabbing three in three games, aided by Hooper’s two goals.

Only the woodwork on three occasions and exceptional goalkeeping prevented more.

Weston have now having played 14, won 11 and drawn three, to sit at the top with a total of 36 points.

And with four games to play the Seagulls are now five points clear of Calne Town in second place.

"With four games to play, we will be hoping for more of the same in order to finalise the top of the table spot and bring the title home to Weston,” said player-manager Arie van Vliet.

“We had a couple of injuries and these results showed, we are starting to have strength in depth. Ian Nicholls and Martin Sharkey had great debuts.

“Rich Rzeznicki is having some great games and was solid at the back and played some lovely passes out of defence.

“Lach put some great shifts in. Lach and Rich Bourton again took hold of the midfield and this allowed Hoops and Ian to play with freedom, scoring some good goals.

“We played some lovely football in these games. I would also like to thank the injured players who came and supported the lads. I am looking forward to the next games."

If you are interested in trying Walking Football please contact van Vilet on vanvliet1130@gmail.com.