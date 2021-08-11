Weston over-65s ease to victory in WFA National Cup to move to round three

Published: 3:00 PM August 11, 2021

Gareth Richards has the ball in the back of the net for Weston AFC against Exeter but his effort is disallowed due to an infringement. - Credit: Chris Day

Weston AFC over-65s moved into round three of the WFA National Cup after a convincing 3-0 win over Exeter.

The Seagulls were quickly out of the blocks and pinned Exeter deep into their own half.

When Weston had a couple of good chances, Exeter's goalkeeper managed to keep them out.

Weston made a couple of substitutions which unbalanced the midfield and Exeter came strongly into the game.

They dominated the game and only saves by John Hembrow and strong tackles by Rich Rzeznicki stopped them from taking the lead.

At half-time Weston made further changes and this made the difference.

Gareth Richards broke free from midfield and had the ball in the net but the referee blew up for an infringement before Keith Brown eventually broke the deadlock.

Weston would make it two when they attacked down the left and Keith Seabourne hit a tremendous pass across the pitch to the oncoming Brian Moment to score with a fierce drive.

Ian Rees and Mike Mullins played good possession football to deny Exeter any chance of getting back in the game.

And Brown once again was played through and calmly beat the goalkeeper to score his second and seal the passage into the next round.

"It was a really good performance by the team," said Weston's Lach Geddes.

"We had a few worrying moments before half time but in the second half we dominated the game and could have scored more. We now await the draw for the next round."