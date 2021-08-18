Weston CC move to third in Prem Two after 24-run win against Bishopston CC

Published: 9:00 AM August 18, 2021

Weston clinched WEPL Prem Two victory at home against Bishopston at the weekend.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat with Sam Elstone and Jack Press putting on a rapid 31 before Elstone was caught for 13.

Press fell soon after for 25 off 22 balls, and Davis Trego and Andrew Fear followed in a short space of time to leave Weston in a precarious position on 62-4.

However, Chris Davidson and Ryan Davies built an outstanding partnership of 95.

Davidson was given out leg before on 49, having worked hard with Davies to build towards a strong total.

Rob Turner joined Forte Financial Player of the Match Davies at the crease and played a superb supporting role as Davies, watched by his mother and grandmother, started to play some big shots.

Weston secured maximum batting points with a little over three overs to go, so all that remained was for Davies to reach his century.

With one ball to go, he was on 98. He got bat on ball, sending it deep to third man and ran the first run quickly.

Seizing on the opportunity, he dashed back and dived to make his ground, reaching his milestone in dramatic fashion and taking Weston to 246-5.

The Bishopston innings got off to a flying start, helped by Matt Knight pulling up injured at the end of his third over.

However, Will Crane bowled superbly, taking two wickets in an over to reduce Bishopston to 36-2.

Tom Chambers joined the attack and claimed the wicket of the dangerous Tristan Jungbauer to end a partnership of 55.

However, it was captain Davidson who took the crucial wicket of opener Max Harsham, caught by Davies for 63.

Davidson struck twice more shortly after to reduce Bishopston to 145-6, and Davies bowled economically from the other end (9-0-31-0) to put the pressure on the opposition.

Elstone claimed a wicket, as did Fear, but it fell to Crane and Davidson to wrap things up, with Davidson removing tailender Ishwar Chaudhary and Crane clean bowling David O’Brien on 58 to leave Bishopston 222 all out.

This 24-run victory gave Weston maximum points and moved them to third in the table.

While the bowling of Davidson (9-0-42-4) and Crane (6.3-0-39-3) was outstanding, there were strong fielding performance by many players, none less than Dom Mayo with three catches including two excellent takes on the boundary in crucial moments of the game.

Weston are away at Midsomer Norton next weekend, and will hope to build on the superb performance this week, whilst the seconds are at home aiming to secure their place in the league.