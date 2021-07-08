Weston need to be 'fully focused' at Winterbourne warns coach Trego

Published: 5:00 PM July 8, 2021

Weston coach Sam Trego has warned his side need to be “fully focused” when they travel to South Gloucestershire to take on Winterrbourne.

The sides go into game in mixed form as Weston returned to winning ways after five defeats at Bath seconds before last week’s abandonment with Ilminster.

Winterbourne come into the match looking for their first win in three games, but despite last week’s match being called off, Weston sit in fourth place, one point behind Midsomer Norton, while the hosts are second from bottom.

But, with Weston recording a 21-run win in the first match of the campaign at Devonshire Road, Trego has called on his side to be up for the challenge this Saturday.

And he confirmed Davis Trego and Alex Lees will be back in the side, along with Peter Trego.

“They are at the wrong end of the table for a team with some seriously talented players so we know we have to be fully focused on the job in hand on Saturday and make sure we execute our plans and skills correctly,” said Trego.

“If we do that then hopefully that’ll bring us another win on the road. We just have to make sure we win the individual battles that’ll take place on Saturday and compete in every department.

“It’s a great chance with eight games to go for the likes of Davis and Alex to really stamp their mark on the first team and demand a place in the team through good performances”

Bad weather saw last week’s contest with Ilminster abandoned, which Trego called “frustrating” at Devonshire Road.

Play was suspended for two hours, due to the thunder and lighting, before the game was reduced to 24 overs a side.

Ryan Davies (52 not out) helped Weston reach 140-6 before Ilminster were set 153 to win and reached 115 before more thunder and lighting stopped the game and it was called off just before 7pm.

“When there’s rain around the game is almost won on the toss and that was nearly the outcome,” Trego added.

“Ilminster played some good cricket, and probably deserved to win the game but we also played well in the short time we were out there and yet again Ryan Davies was outstanding with the bat.

“It’s always great to have Peter back in the team and he brings huge amounts of experience to the squad. Ryan’s just continued his good form batting at number four.

“We had a chat a few weeks ago and I told him I thought dropping down the order was a good idea and he reluctantly agreed. We are now seeing the fruits of that decision.”