Weston AFC need to impose their game on Gosport Borough says Laird

Published: 2:00 PM August 19, 2021

Weston AFC need to focus on themselves and look to how they can cause problems for Gosport Borough when the sides meet on Saturday says player/assistant manager Scott Laird.

The Seagulls head into their second home game, and third overall, of the season looking to make it three wins from three after beating Kings Langley (1-0) and Merthyr Town (3-1) this week.

But, Laird is expecting another challenging match against Shaun Gale’s side and says Weston will use being at The Optima Stadium to their advantage.

Weston AFC captain Kieran Thomas in action against Merthyr Town in The Seagulls first home game of the season at The Optima Stadium. - Credit: Ade Threasher / WsMAFC

He said: “Gosport will be another tough game, they are a good side at this level. They are big, strong, they can play, it will be a good test for us but we are at home, we will play our game and do what we can and hopefully come out victors.

“You’ve got to know something about the opposition, because this level is very honest. There are some very good players and teams and Gosport are one of those teams, but we have to concentrate on ourselves, on our game, how we play, adapt, how we apply ourselves and if we do that we are a match for anybody in this league and higher."

You may also want to watch:

Gosport have had mixed fortunes in their first two games, opening their season with a 4-3 win against Walton Casuals before falling to a 1-0 loss at Walton Casuals.

But, Laird insists Weston need to look at the strengths they have and use them to their full potential when the sides meet this Saturday.

Lloyd Humphries surges forward for Weston AFC during their match with Merthyr Town. - Credit: Ade Threasher / WsMAFC

“We will obviously worry about Gosport a little bit, what they can bring to the show and what they can cause problems with, but ultimately it will be about us and how we can cause them problems and impose our game on them," he added.

“We know Weston is a hard place to come so we have got to use that to our advantage and really attack teams. We’ve been lucky to have four games at home. We have got the FA Cup draw as well, so if we get a good draw in that we could be home again so we could end up having five home games in a row.

“It will be great for us because we know we're a real force at home, it’s away from home where we need to sort ourselves out from our previous two seasons."