First back to netball session launched by long-running club

Weston's first back to netball club will launch on Monday, giving women of all ages the chance to get back on the court.

Weston Netball Club (WNC) has been an established club in the seaside town for more than 20 years and is now launching a new branch of its club.

On Monday, the first Weston Netball Club - Back To Netball session will be held at @Worle Sports Centre, in New Bristol Road.

The sessions will offer women who have not played since school a pathway back into the sport.

It is the only back to netball session in the area at the moment and the demand for such a group has been high.

WNC has four adult teams and two junior sections and has been always wanted to get as many women into the sport as possible.

Head coach Justine Welch said: "We re-launched our junior section last season with two level two coaches looking after the weekly, school-term sessions.

"We then have four adult teams who compete competitively in the Avon League and Weston & District Netball League.

"But between the juniors and our competitive teams, there was nowhere for those who haven't played in years to take part.

"We have been trying to set up a Back To Netball session for some time and now we finally have the coaches to run it."

Sessions will be held every Monday evening from next week until to the end of August from 6-7pm.

They will be held on the outdoor courts at @Worle and it costs £5 for a one-hour session.

Welch, who will run the sessions with level one coach Mandy Coe, said the main aim of the session is for women to 'have fun' and meet new people.

She added: "This summer is a big year for netball with the arrival of the Netball World Cup in Liverpool this month.

"The top teams from around the world will go head-to-head and it is a perfect time to get people involved in the sport at grassroot level.

"There has been a growing demand for this type of session since England won gold at the Commonwealth Games last year."

If it rains, the sessions will be cancelled due to unsafe courts but it is hoped they will continue through the summer and then be considered for the winter months at an inside court.

Those wishing to express an interest should message them on their Facebook page at Weston Netball Club.

Enquiries for the junior section should message Weston Junior Netball Club on Facebook.