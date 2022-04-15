Holders Weston over-50s march on to WFA National Cup quarter-finals

All smiles for Weston over-50s as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston AFC over-50s quest to retain WFA National Cup started well as they booked a regional quarter-final place after a hard fought 1-0 victory at Highworth Town.

The holders started the game slowly, keeping good possession and working hard all over the pitch, but the first half turned out to be a feisty affair with a large local crowd cheering Highworth on.

Weston kept to their game plan and late in the first half worked an opening, as a very slick passing move from defence to midfied saw a one-two between Ed Lilley and Steve Crilley ending with Lilley firing the ball into the corner of the Highworth goal.

This quietened down the vocal crowd, but the second half was a similar affair to the first with both midfields working hard and the Weston defence mopping up anything coming through.

Highworth then made a couple of substitutions and really threw everything at Weston.

However, Weston held firm and kept them at bay with the only shots that John Hembrow had to deal with coming from distance as the Seagulls secured a place in the last eight.

“I was pleased with the display, we ground out a result not playing our best football but the result is what matters. We are in the hat for the next round,” said player-manager Lach Geddes.

“The team of John Hembrow, Dave Castle, Chris Underhill, Kev Attwood, Lach Geddes, Ed Lilley, Steve Crilley, Al Mcilhiney, Ian Nicholls, Mark Hooper all worked hard for the result and we look forward to seeing who we play next in the quarter-final."

If you are interested in trying Walking Football contact Arie van Vilet by emailing vanvliet1130@gmail.com.