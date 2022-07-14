Weston AFC over-60s progress to WFA National Cup final at Lilleshall

Weston AFC over-60s saw off Highworth Town to book their place in the WFA National Cup final at Lilleshall in September.

The Seagulls opened the scoring after Ian Nicholls effort rifled into the bottom corner.

Goalkeeper John Hembrow had a good game in goal and pulled some excellent saves.

The defense of Hembrow, Lach Geddes, Rich Bourton and Chris Day were solid throughout.

Weston took total control, which resulted in another good move started by Geddes and finished with a well-executed finish into the top corner of by Pete Dawes,

The midfield of Nicholls, Dawes, Paul Trower and Mark Hooper held firm with Paul Randall working hard upfront for the team.

And it was Randall who got the third after a long pass from Bourton was volleyed home by the forward.

“It was a great result and of course I am glad we are in the National final but I am dissapointed in our performance, we have got some things to work on,” said Geddes.

“Unfortunately our manager could not be here today and we missed him and his calm pressence on the touch line, he will be delighted with the result. Thank you to all the supporters who came down today, we appreciated it.”