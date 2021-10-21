Weston AFC's football fun days return for October half-term
- Credit: WsMAFC
Weston AFC's football fun days are returning to The Optima Stadium next week.
Foundation phase manager Matt Bazell and academy coach Ethan Reed will once again lead the sessions, which will run from Monday October 25 to Friday October 29, at The Optima Stadium for children between the ages of six and 12.
Each day will coat £15 and will last from 9am to 3pm and are fully compliant with government guidelines.
Players will be able to take part in skill challenges, mini tournaments, penalty competitions, passing drills, fun games and
Players booked in for the fun days will require 3G appropriate boots, trainers, shin pads, should bring a packed lunch and dress appropriately for the weather.

All coaches are DBS checked and there will be competitions and prizes for the children to win on the day.
These places must be reserved. To reserve your spot on one of the fun days, please visit their website - www.westonsmareafc.co.uk/product-category/football-funday/.
