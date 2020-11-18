Weston Open Badminton Club season on hold due to lockdown

Published: 6:57 AM November 18, 2020

Weston Open Badminton Club had a busy final week of matches pre-lockdown in the inaugural Autumn Open League competition.

The club has a total of 10 teams playing at various levels of the competition all of which are sponsored by local businesses.

Before lockdown there was three away matches for Chew Valley, who are the strongest club in the area, and the first game in the men's Second Division saw them edge a 5-4 victory against an A Sqaured Technologies side of Sebastian Rabura, Slawomir Trybus and Austin Hughes.

The next encounter in the Third Division went the way of Chillies Bangladeshi and Indian Restaurant 6 -3.

This was a fantastic win for the newly formed team of Chris Sarter, Daniel Ford and substitute and debutant Levin Escueta.

Captain Ford said: “This was a great win for the team who are not starting to gel together as a unit."

The final and most convincing performance was from Ladies Division Two side Dave Jones and Sons who came away with a 9-0 victory which took them to top spot in the table.

The team of Rositsa Radeva, Ellie Maspero and substitute Lorraine Armstrong have moved into a commanding position in the table ready for when matches begin again post lockdown.

Weston Open are currently receiving national recognition for its work to increase participation in the sport.

Practice nights, once lockdown comes to an end, are on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night at venues across Weston.

Unlike all other clubs there is no membership fee, it is purely pay and play with no obligation or commitment.

There is no minimum standard policy and the club welcomes all ages, abilities and weights.

If you would like to join please email predwards@hotmail.co.uk or contact them via their Facebook page “WSM Open Badminton Club”.