Weston AFC begin pre-season with Exeter City defeat

Weston AFC opened pre-season with a 5-0 defeat against Exeter City at The Optima Stadium this evening (Tuesday).

After a goalless first half Sam Nombe opened the scoring before Alfie Pond doubled the lead.

Nombe then scored three more goals to pick up the match ball and take his haul to four goals to send the Football League outfit back down the M5 victorious.

Action from Weston AFC's pre-season friendly against Exeter City. - Credit: Josh Thomas

On a warm summer's evening at BS24 Sonny Cox had to withdraw after five minutes on his first appearance back, after spending the second half of last season on loan, when he sustained a knock and had to be replaced.

But it was Weston who grew in confidence as the half went on and nearly broke the deadlock in the 25th minute.

Jordan Bastin delightfully played in Reuben Reid and after beating Cheick Diabate to the ball but the forward could only fire over from 18 yards.

Reuben Reid in action for Weston AFC against Exeter City. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Matt Jay then struck the post three minutes later before Dayle Grubb saw his terrific effort palmed away by Charlie Lee.

Reid went close again when he his header was brilliantly saved by Lee following Scott Laird's cross as the friendly went into the break scoreless.

Both sides made changes at half-time to freshen things up and it was the Grecians who opened the scoring after 52 minutes.

Nombe grabbed his first goal with a superb strike from the edge of the area. Pond doubled Exeter's lead 16 minutes later when the defender tapped home on the rebound after Luke Purnell superbly saved Alex Hartridge's goal-bound header.

Daye Grubb in action for Weston AFC against Exeter City. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Nombe got his second in the 77th minute with a powerful low drive into the bottom corner from the edge of the area. The forward got his third two minutes later after Jack Sparkes beautifully played him in to make it four from close range.

And there was still time for Nombe to grab his fourth a minute from time. Jevani Brown's inch perfect ball found Nombe inside the area and he fired low under Purnell to complete the scoring.

Weston AFC: Purnell, Thomas, Laird, (Kempser 46), Jagger-Cane, Avery, Pope, Griffith, (Moudlen 68), Humphries, (Holmes 76), Reid, (Jackson 46), Grubb, (C), (Murray 46), Bastin (Watts 46)

Attendance: 698