Vowles scores winner as Weston AFC open pre-season with Exeter City victory

Published: 10:14 PM July 6, 2021 Updated: 10:53 PM July 6, 2021

Weston AFC celebrated returning to action for the first time in 199 days with an impressive victory over Exeter City to kick start their pre-season this evening (Tuesday).



Not since December 19, when the Seagulls beat Willand Rovers, have Scott Bartlett and his side been able to play, but it took only 11 minutes for the opening goal.



It was Dayle Grubb who scored, when his strike from the penalty spot rocketed into the top right hand corner after Scott Laird was brought down in the box to leave most of 298 crowd delighted.



Laird then saw his free-kick hit the post before Lucas Vowles grabbed the second when he headed home Laird’s wonderful cross.



Eli Collins, brother of former Weston loanee Archie, had The Grecians best chance in the first-half but his superb strike was tipped onto the post by Luke Purnell.



Both managers made changes in the second-half with former Weston quadruplet Archie Collins, Ben Seymour, Matt Jay and Joel Randall all starting for Exeter.



And it was Archie Collins who had the ball in the back of the net 10 minutes from the end as the League Two side headed back down the M5 empty handed.



Bartlett named new signings Jason Pope and Jordan Bastin in his starting line-up, while Kieran Thomas was handed the captaincy after former skipper Greg Tindle left the club to sign for Melksham Town.



Laird, who was a constant menace all evening, was tripped by Joe Wragg and Grubb stepped up to send the ball past Jack Arthur and into the back of the net in the 11th minute.



The left-back then went close to doubling Weston’s lead when his in-swinging free-kick crashed off the woodwork before he turner provider five minutes later.



After picking up the ball on the left hand side, Laird used his pace to get past Charkie Hanson and set in a delicious looking cross which was headed powerfully home past Arthur by Vowles from six-yards-out.



The 2-0 lead was well deserved and capped of a wonderful 25 minutes for Weston.



The resolute Seagulls defence held firm and when it was breached it took a fantastic save from Purnell to push Eli Collins strike onto the post.



James Dodd’s free-kick then found Cheick Diabate but the centre-back could only send his header wide just before half-time.



Substitute Jay then saw his free-kick pushed away by Purnell before Weston’s number one saved from Seymour at point blank range with Weston’s defence holding firm to block Archie Collins follow up.



Randall then saw his effort go over the bar before Archie Collins fired home following Josh Key’s fantastic run from the halfway line to free the striker who slotted the ball home past substitute Niall Maher.



But, just like in December, it was Weston who ended 2-1 winners and made it a night to remember ahead of hosting Cardiff City next Tuesday.



Weston XI: Luke Purnell, (Niall Maher, 60), Kieran Thomas, (C), Scott Laird, (Bailey Kempster, 79), Jacob Jagger-Cane, Sam Avery, Jason Pope, (Isiah Jones, 46), Nick McCootie, (Mike Symons, 46), Lloyd Humphries, (Travis Yule-Turner, 79), Lucas Vowles, (Ben Griffith, 72), Dayle Grubb, (Dylan Morgan, 46), and Jordan Bastin (Jay Murray, 60)



Exeter City (First half): Jack Arthur; Ellis Johnson, Cheick Diabate, Alfie Pond, Callum Rowe; Michael Lilley, Jack Veale, James Dodd, Joe Wragg, Charlie Hanson; Sonny Cox.



Exeter City (Second half): Harry Lee; Jake Caprice, Josh Key, Jordan Dyer, Alex Hartridge, Jack Sparkes; Harry Kite, Archie Collins; Joel Randall, Matt Jay, Ben Seymour.



Goals:



Weston: Dayle Grubb (penalty spot), 11 minutes and Lucas Vowles, 25 minutes.



Exeter: Archie Collins, 80 minutes.

Attendance: 298