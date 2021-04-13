Weston earn first win of summer in 62-run victory over Congresbury
- Credit: Josh Thomas
Weston’s season got off to a fantastic start with a fine 62-run win against Congresbury in Saturday’s friendly at Devonshire Road.
The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first.
Ryan Davies and Jack Press put on 54 for the first wicket before Davies was caught on 27.
Press played with fluidity, hitting seven fours and two sixes on his way to 62.
Shabil Ahmed and Rob Turner put on 50 for the third wicket, with Turner making batting look easy before somehow hitting the ball off his toe and onto the stumps on 35, the first of Sam Evans’ victims.
Ahmed was then out for 41 a few overs later.
Captain Chris Davidson played a nice cameo, scoring 22 from 14 deliveries, and Davis Trego hit 18 off 13 to see Weston close on 225-7 from their 35 overs.
Evans was the pick of the bowlers for Congresbury with 4-43 from his seven overs, but Jack Richardson deserved mention for taking the first two wickets, including a caught and bowled to dismiss Press.
The visitors got off to a quickfire start in reply, before Matt Knight removed Lloyd Richardson for 11 and Cameron Harding, who scored a century against Weston last season, for just two.
Mick Edmunds fell soon after, bringing Joe Thompson to the crease with captain Justin Yau.
They formed a dangerous partnership, putting on 69 with both finding the boundary at regular intervals.
Davidson had Thompson caught on 32 and Yau fell five balls later for 65, leaving Congresbury 125-5 with 10 overs left.
After this, wickets fell regularly to Weston stalwarts Matt Kearsey (7-0-40-2) and Shabil Ahmed (4-0-13-2) as the weather closed in.
Turner, rolling back the years and diving like a salmon, pulled off a stunning catch, while Knight kept his head to throw the ball in for a run out and Ryan Davies was a veritable ball magnet, taking four catches.
Weston should be happy with a great all round performance, with everyone contributing in some way.
Both sides return to action next Saturday against Welsh opposition as Weston host Malpas at Devonshire Road and Congresbury entertain Sudbrook at King George V Playing Field.