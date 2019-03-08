Badminton: Weston Open reveal new sponsorship with A Squared Technologies

Paul Edwards and Kate Bach celebrate the new sponsorship deal Archant

Weston Open have announced a new sponsorship deal ahead of the new North Somerset Badminton League season getting underway later this year.

Community-minded company A Squared Technologies are run by Kate Bach, just off Winterstoke Road in Weston.

Specialists in the design and assembly of electronic PCBs for the manufacturing industry, they act as project manager, working with high quality strategic partners, particularly on software development.

Last season saw the club make a solid debut, with players new to the sport finding their feet in the local leagues.

After a fourth-place finish in a promising campaign, they are entering four tems into the new competition, with one being called 'A Squared Technologies'.

Club chairman Paul Edwards said: "This is a very exciting move for the club and one which is unprecedented in local badminton.

"We are really pleased to have A Squared Technologies on board as it is an ideal partnership of two growing and innovative organisations."

Weston Open holds practice nights on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at venues across the town and charges no membership fee, only a pay and play cost with no obligation or commitment.

There is no minimum standard policy and all ages and abilities are welcome.

Email predwards@hotmail.co.uk or contact the club via WSM Open Badminton on facebook for more information about them.