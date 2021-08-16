Weston make dream start to Southern Premier South with win at Kings Langley

Published: 11:05 AM August 16, 2021

All smiles for Weston AFC after scoring the only goal of the game to open their 2020-21 Southern Premier South season with a 1-0 win at Kings Langley. - Credit: Aoife Preston/Boomsatsuma/WsMAFC

Weston AFC opened their Southern Premier South season with a hard earned 1-0 win at Kings Langley.

Dayle Grubb and debutant Jordan Bastin went close in the first meeting between the two sides as the match looked to be heading for a draw.

But, after 71 minutes, Roderick Collins diverted the ball into the back of his own net to ensure Weston would head back up the M5to Somerset with a priceless three points.

Manager Scott Bartlett named new signings Bastin and Lucas Vowles in his starting line-up for their first league appearances, while Pope made the first competitive appearance of his third spell with the club.

Ben Whitehead was included on the bench after recovering from a anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) which had ruled him out for 23 months.

Since the 2010-11 season Weston's opening day record paints a picture - the Seagulls had only picked up two wins from their previous 10 games on the first day of the new season.

However, under Bartlett, a 2-2 draw against Hendon in his first match in charge of his second spell in 2019, followed by a 3-1 victory at Dorchester Town last campaign saw Weston go into the game in buoyant mood.

Weston AFC's Lucas Vowles during their win at Kings Langley. - Credit: Aoife Preston/Boomsatsuma/WsMAFC

It was the hosts who had the first chance when Collins freed Jack Wood, and his shot from a narrow angle zipped just wide of goalkeeper Luke Purnell’s far post.

Grubb then saw his shot deflected behind, with the midfielder's resulting corner falling to Bastin on the edge of the area and his drive was tipped over by Alfie Marriott.

Kings went close when Jack Wood's free-kick was met on the volley by Saul Williams, but he saw his effort come crashing off the crossbar, despite being flagged offside.

Dayle Grubb in action for Weston AFC in their win at Kings Langley. - Credit: Aoife Preston/Boomsatsuma/WsMAFC

Weston were dangerous from set-pieces throughout and from one, Lloyd Humphries found his shot blocked from a corner with the rebound following to Grubb who saw his strike deflect onto the roof of the net.

Grubb went close again when his low shot from 18 yards was held by Marriott 10 minutes after half-time.

Whitehead was introduced after 69 minutes, after a 719-day wait for league action, much to the delight of the travelling Seagulls and just a couple of minutes later, Weston broke the deadlock.

Weston AFC celebrate scoring the only goal of the game after Kings Langley defender Roderick Collins puts the ball into his own net. - Credit: Aoife Preston/Boomsatsuma/WsMAFC

Murray was brought down near the comer flag and Bastin's dangerous free-kick found Laird, who flicked on and saw the ball come off Collins' chest and past Marriott for the game's only goal.

Kings' Jorell Johnson then headed against the crossbar in the 89th minute before Collins saw a header drift off target in injury time as Bartlett's side made a perfect start to their new campaign ahead of hosing Merthyr at The Optima Stadium on Tuesday night.

Weston: Purnell, Thomas, Laird, Jagger-Cane, Pope, Avery, McCootie (Symons 69), Humphries (Murray 64), Vowles (Whitehead 69), Grubb, Bastin.

Attendance 181.