Weston Mercury > Sport

Ahemd calls on Weston to not let opponents get the better of them

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM April 15, 2021   
Weston's Jack Press on his way to 62 runs

Jack Press on his way to scoring 62 runs for Weston in their 62-run victory over Congresbury. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Tahmid Ahmed has called on Weston CC not to let their opponents “get the better of us” starting when they play Malpas CC at Devonshire Road on Saturday.

This weekend’s pre-season friendly will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

And Ahmed will look to help his side claim their second consecutive win during pre-season, after defeating Congresbury at home last Saturday.

“We shouldn’t let that affect us, we should stick to our game plan and hopefully we get the win,” he said.

“We shouldn’t let any of our opponents get the better of us, we should always stick to our tactics, to what we know best.

“We are playing at home so we know how the wicket is and we should be confident going into the game.”

Last weekend’s derby fixture was Ahmed’s first match in two years for Weston due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The leg-spinner helped his side reach 225 runs for seven from their 35 overs, as he scored nine not out from 13 balls towards the end of the innings.

And Ahmed then took one wicket for 31 runs to help restrict their visitors for 163 all out.

“It was nice just seeing everyone here playing cricket, having a high team cohesion and motivation, it felt good,” he added.

“I felt confident going into the game, I’ve been doing some running training so I had that edge on my opponents.

"It’s been good, considering it’s April, it’s fairly warm, it’s raining now but just being able to play cricket again is awesome.

"I’m just going to keep bowling, training and hopefully I get the best of what I have.

“Having not played for two years it felt really good being able to just stretch out my muscles, get all the variations in I need for the season.”

