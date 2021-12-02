Weston over-50s maintain perfect start to Gloucester League season

Weston over-50s are yet to taste defeat in the Gloucester League this season. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston over-50s maintained their 100 per cent record in the Gloucester league recently.

Weston took on Caldicot and started to dictate the game through the midfield of Kev Attwood, Chris Underhill and Ed Lilley.

Steve Crilley then broke free of his defender and rifled his shot into the bottom corner.

A long pass in defence from Dave Castle found Crilley on the edge of the box who cleverly made space to tuck the ball home to make it 2-0.

Lilley scored the third with the game to end the game at 3-0.

Next was a feisty game against Highworth, who took an early lead with a well taken goal from a counter attack that left Castle and John Hembrow with no chance.

This spurned Weston on with Underhill and Attwood dictating the game.

Hembrow made a couple of good saves before a smart interchange between Underhill, Lilley and Attwood saw Lilley`s shot slot into the roof of the Highworth net to make it one-all.

And with just a few minutes to go Crilley turned the defence again and smashed his shot into the Highworth goal to end the game 2-1.

Weston then came up against a much changed Caldicot.

One good move between Lilley and Crilley ended with the latter firing the ball into the bottom corner with the goalkeeper well beaten.

Lilley and Attwood each scored a goal apiece.

Crilley finished the scoring with his second of the game as the Seagulls won 4-0.

Weston took on Amesbury for the first time this season and their challengers were soon on the defence.

A solo mazy dribble from Crilley ended with him giving the Amesbury goalkeeper no chance as he slotted the ball into the corner of the goal.

Weston again played good football keeping the ball for long spells which was frustrating, as Amesbury were giving away many free-kicks.

However, Weston kept their composure and continued to dominate the game, Lilley, Attwood, Underhill and Castle all putting in excellent shifts.

A good move starting with Hembrow, involving every Weston player was smartly finished by Underhill, the game finishing 2-0 to Weston.

“I am pleased, we were really good all over the pitch, defensively solid, the midfield worked tirelessly especially Attwood and Underhill,” assistant manager Arie Van Vliet said.

Crilley was outstanding, John made some good saves, Lilley, Underhill, Attwood, Castle and Crilley dominated all four games.

“We had injuries to Lach and Hoops and the lads that came in did really well. I am so pleased as our squad is strong and we are looking forward to our next league games”

