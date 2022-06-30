Weston AFC over-50s secure place place in WFA National Cup final after Croft win

Weston AFC over-50s pose for the camera after their win against Croft. From left to right, back row, John Hembrow, Chris Underhill, Al McHinery, Ed Lilley and Dave Castle. Front row, Steve Crilley, Kev Attwood and Lach Geddes. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston over-50s came from behind to secure a place in the final of the regional WFA National Cup with a 3-1 win against Wiltshire club Croft on Saturday.

Weston started well and with the very first attack Steve Crilley sent a ferocious shot heading for the top corner but Ian Wilkinson made a tremendous save and the ball broke to a defender.

Steve Crilley in action for Weston over-50s against Croft in the semi-final of the regional WFA National Cup. - Credit: Josh Thomas

He started a quick counter attack which saw the ball fall to Chris Lloyd who got a quick shot away that went through Dave Castle's legs and the unsighted John Hembrow could only watch the ball hit the back of the net.

Straight from the restart Weston attacked again as Ed Lilley, Chris Underhill and Kev Attwood controlled the midfield and a clever interchange between the trio saw Attwood tuck home to level.

Chris Underhill in action for Weston over-50s during their win against Croft. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Unfortunately, Castle picked up a nasty injury and was subsequently substituted, but Weston kept relentless pressure on Croft and a drive from Lilley saw Wilkinson parry the ball into his goal.

Lach Geddes in action for Weston over-50s against Croft in the semi-final of the regional WFA National Cup. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Lach Geddes controlled the Weston defence and helped them create chance after chance, but Wilkinson was having a very good game.

Leading 2-1 at half time, Weston controlled the game after the restart, with Croft restricted in attack and forced to shoot from distance, which was dealt with by Hembrow.

Steve Crilley scoring Weston AFC over-50s third goal in their win against Croft. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Another good move was cleverly finished by the impressive Crilley with a low driven effort as a large home crowd enjoyed the game.

Lilley, Crilley, Underhill, Attwood, Mcinhey and Geddes worked tirelessly, playing some lovely controlled football, and although Croft had a couple of good efforts in the last 10 minutes that tested Hembrow, he dealt with them in his usual manner.

Ed Lilley on the ball for Weston over-50s during their win against Croft. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Assistant manager Castle said: "That was one of the best performances from the lads. They came across a good Croft side, our work rate was tremendous and some of the football we played was utterly brilliant.

"Chris Underhill, Kev Attwood, Ed Lilley, Steve Crilley were fantastic in midfield and up front, they all put a shift in and I thought Lach Geddes was excellent in defence, John Hembrow excellent as well, Al Macinhey when he came on slotted in and did the business.

"We are all looking forward to the visit of Torquay United, thank you to all the home supporters the lads and myself really appreciated their support."

If you are interested in trying walking football contact Arie van Vilet on vanvliet1130@gmail.com.