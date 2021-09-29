Weston over-50’s beat Highworth to book place in the WFA National Cup final

Published: 5:28 PM September 29, 2021

All smiles for Weston over-50s as they pose for the camera after victory at Highworth in the WFA National Cup semi-final. - Credit: Martin Sharkey

Steve Crilley scored twice to help Weston over-50s secure a place in next week's Walking Football Association (WFA) National Cup final.





The hard fought 3-1 win at Highworth on Sunday (26) started as a very competitive, scrappy affair with a large vocal home crowd encouraging the hosts on.

Weston started to get there front foot, passing game together with Kev Attwood, Ed Lilley and Niel Evett in midfield taking control.

A slick passing move between Crilley and Chris Underhill ended with Underhill slotting the ball into the far corner of the goal past the Highworth goalkeeper. Weston then took total control of the game dominating possession, the tempo and pace of the game being dictated by Lach Geddes.

A few minutes into the second half Steve Crilley was on the end of a good through ball from Lilley and struck the ball past the diving keeper to make it two-nil.

Highworth threw everything at the Weston defence, but Geddes, Underhill, Hooper and John Hembrow thwarted every attack.

Highworth scored from a long range free-kick which took a wicked deflection off the back of their forward to make it 2-1.

However, within a couple of minutes a defence splitting ball from Geddes was controlled by Crilley who turned his defender and unleashed an unstoppable shot into the roof of the Highworth goal to make it 3-1.

Weston used all there experience and kept the ball for the remaining minutes of the game, to see them into the final on October 10 against Norwich City.

Assistant manager Dave Castle said: " We knew it was going to be a hard game, but after the first few minutes we settled, showed our composure and experience. Chris, Kev, Ed, Hoops & Neil all put terrific shifts, Lach and John were awesome in defence and kept Highworth to a total of two shots all game.

"What can I say about Crills he scored two goals and his work rate was absolutely fantastic, the whole team deserved this win and the trip to the final in October at Barnsley. An absolutely great team achievement by the lads, I'm so happy for them and the club."