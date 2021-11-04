Weston AFC over-50s kick off Gloucester League with four straight wins

All smiles for Weston over-50s as they pose for the camera. - Credit: James van Vliet

Weston AFC over-50s began the new Gloucester League season with four wins from four last month.

The opening game of the league fixture was against Caldicott, from South Wales, who began trying to stop Weston playing by breaking up play as much as possible.

Weston eventually got into the game and started to play their usual brand of football and the midfield of Ed Lilley, Kev Attwood and Chris Underhill bossed the game.

Forward Mark Hooper caused problems for the Caldicott defence and was awarded a penalty which he emphatically dispatched into the corner of the Caldicott goal for the winner.

Weston then played Hereford and started brightly when a good passing move down the middle ended with Lilley firing the ball into the roof of the net with the goalkeeper well beaten.

Lilley made it two with another good strike from range.

A long pass from Lach Geddes then found Hooper in space with only the keeper to beat, which he did with a low shot into the corner.

Geddes and John Hembrow were solid and helped the Seagulls keep a cleansheet in the 3-0 win.

Up next was Quedgley, who defended from the start hoping to gain a point. Weston peppered the goal and were denied after making save after save from Hooper, Lilley, Geddes and Attwood.

Eventually the Quedgley keeper was beaten by a fierce Attwood drive to end 1-0 in favour of Weston.

Against Cirencester, Weston dominated from the kick off playing fast possession football, a good move between Underhill, Attwood and Hooper was finished with Hooper hitting his shot into the top corner.

Geddes again dictated the game from defence, Lilley was lively again in midfield and played Hooper in to make it 2-0.

Weston played some lovely football with Attwood, Underhill, Lilley and Geddes expressing themselves.

Arie van Vliet and Hembrow in defence were resolute as the game ended 2-0.

“I am delighted we were really good all over the pitch, defensively solid, the midfield worked tirelessly, It’s always important to get off to a good start in the league and four wins on the bounce is what we wanted," assistant manager Arie Van Vliet said.

"Ed Lilley, Chris Underhill, Kev Attwood and Lach Geddes dominated all 4 games, Hoops led the line brilliantly, John was his usual reliable self whenever he was called on, we are looking forward to our next league games.”

If you are interested in trying Walking Football please contact van Vliet on vanvliet1130@gmail.com.