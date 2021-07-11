News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Over-50s earn National Cup spoils over Cheddar

Lee Power

Published: 4:08 PM July 11, 2021   
Weston's Kev Attwood has a shot saved by the Cheddar goalkeeper

Weston's Kev Attwood has a shot saved by the Cheddar goalkeeper - Credit: Weston Over-50s

Weston Over-50s came out on top in their WFA National Cup tie against local rivals Cheddar.

Play flowed from end to end until Steve Crilley turned quickly to beat his man and go clear on goal, firing into the corner of the net to open the scoring.

Joe Malik then saved a Crilley penalty and Cheddar pressed hard to get back into the game, with the ball breaking to midfielder Paul Chick, who fired home from distance past John Henbrow to level.

Weston were back in front before the break, though, as Ed Lilley netted and the second half began at a fast tempo with Weston controlling possession.

Kev Attwood and Ian James got into the game more, keeping play mostly in the home half, and Cheddar keeper Joe Malik made a string of saves in an outstanding display.

When Cheddar did manage to get the ball up to Paul Randall, he found it difficult to get the better of Lach Geddes.

And Weston made sure of their win as Crilley and Lilley claimed their second goals to ensure a 4-1 scoreline.

Substitutes Mark Hooper and Dave Shelton brought new energy in midfield as Weston ended the game well on top.

Player-coach Keith Seabourne said: "This was always going to be a feisty local derby. Cheddar played well initially but as we gained control I could only see one winner.

"Joe Malik had a cracking game and kept them in it, particularly in the second half. It was good to have Dave Castle with us as his tactical nous helped keep us calm.

"We are over the first hurdle and await the draw to see who we play in the next round."

Weston's walking footballers have sessions on Monday (8pm), Tuesday and Friday (both 10am). If you would like to try, email westonwalkingfc@yahoo.com.

Cheddar: Joe Malik, Tim Richens, Clive Vaughan, Dave Giles, Shaun Palfrey, Paul a chick, Paul Randall, Tim Youngberg, Russell Young.

Weston: John Hembrow, Ian James, Lach Geddes, Ed Lilley, Kev Attwood, Steve Crilley, Mark Hooper, Dave Shelton.

