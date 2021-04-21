Weston over-60s Blacks secure silverware with tournament win

Published: 9:00 AM April 21, 2021

Black team back row from left to right: Terry Keeling, John Hembrow, Mark Hooper, Rich Rzeznicki, Peter Dawes and Arie Van Vliet with Richard Bourton holding the trophy. - Credit: Chris Day

Weston over-60s Blacks came out on top to win a local walking football tournament on the 3G at The Optima Stadium.

The original plan was for four teams to compete but unfortunately one of the sides dropped out.

However, Weston were able to call on their other players to enter a second team for which the organiser was very grateful.

But, because Exeter play in red and Salisbury in white, the Seagulls had to change their normal colours to black and orange.

The Blacks took on Salisbury in the first game and it was no surprise when Mark Hooper scored to put them 1-0 up.

A second soon followed with a good strike from Peter Dawes, who also saw a couple of other shots hit the post as it ended 2-0.

Oranges then faced Exeter and played with good tempo and thought they had taken the lead through Gareth Richards but he had strayed into the area and the goal was disallowed.

Steve Jones also had the ball in the back of the net but, like Richards, he had entered the goal area and his strike was chalked off as the match finished goalless.

Blacks then went up against Exeter, playing some attractive football and dominating possession, and after the ball broke to Richard Bourton, he fired home from distance to secure a 1-0 win.

Oranges met Salisbury next and after a good passing move between Jim Thomas and Roger McQuillan, the ball was played out to Richards who stroked the ball into the net.

However, Salisbury rallied after this and managed to claw their way back into the game and despite some good goalkeeping by Ian Neilson, scored twice to win the game 2-1.

The final game was the all-Weston clash and, although all good friends off the pitch, the game was played at a frantic pace.

With John Hembrow in goal and Rich Rzeznicki at the back, the Blacks had to be on their toes to keep out the Oranges.

And when a ball came to Arie Van Vliet on the left he unleashed a superb volley past Oranges goalkeeper Neilson, who could not keep out his superb effort.

Oranges rallied in search of an equaliser with Ian Rees and Mike Mullins showing good composure in the middle of the park, while Dave Waterhouse was swiftly and robustly keeping the Blacks at bay and keeping things tight in defence.

The Blacks brought on Terry Keeling, whose composed presence at the back helped as they held on to win and secure the tournament.