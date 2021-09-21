Weston over-60s progress in WFA National Cup after win at Eastleigh

Published: 1:00 PM September 21, 2021

Players of both Weston AFC over-60s and Eastleigh after the game. - Credit: Chris Day

Weston AFC over-60s progressed in the WFA National Cup after a 1-0 win at Eastleigh.

They made the long journey to Hampshire in good spirits, good form and yet to concede a goal in this year's competition.

Instructions were clear, to keep possession, keep well in the game and not get involved with disputing refereeing decisions.

Weston attacked at the start and Keith Brown had the ball in the net but his effort was disallowed for an infringement.

They were then awarded a penalty but it was missed by the usually reliable Mark Hooper.

Eastleigh then rallied and began to dominate as Weston became sloppy, giving the ball away and not picking up players.

Goalkeeper John Hembrow and defender Rich Rzeznicki did splendidly to keep Eastleigh from scoring.

With half-time words ringing in their ears, Weston began to wrestle back control of the game with Lach Geddes leading from the front.

Weston's passing and marking was improved and Rich Bourton, Keith Seabourne and Geddes in midfield began to thread good balls through to Hooper.

And from one such pass he turned his man before stroking the ball into the Eastleigh net.

After the goal the contest became much more physical, with Hooper challenged by over-zealous defenders, leaving player/manager Arie Van Vliet annoyed.

Hooper then turned his marker, advanced on goal and again hit a sweet shot into the goal.

However, the referee blew for an infringement and disallowed the goal which proved too much for Van Vliet who, after some choice words aimed at the match official, was dispatched to the sin bin.

Weston were now well in control and Geddes used all his experience in game management and possession of the ball to run down the clock.

As the final whistle blew Weston celebrated a hard earned triumph and will face old rivals Abbeymead to decide which team will represent the South West in the National Finals.

"It was a tough game on a very hot day," said assistant manager Terry Keeling.

"Conditions didn't help us and we could easily have been behind at half-time. However we were much better in the second half and could have scored a few more.

"To travel some distance and secure a win is what really matters. We will dust ourselves down and get ready for the next game “

If you would like to try Walking Football please contact westonwalkingfc@yahoo.com.