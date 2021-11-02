Weston AFC over-60s end first round of Gloucester League games unbeaten

All smiles for Weston AFC over-60s after their first round of Gloucester League games. - Credit: Stuart Langworthy

Weston AFC over-60s began the defence of the Gloucester League in Bristol by ending the day unbeaten.

The Seagulls travelled with a depleted squad due to injuries and illness and took on Cam & Dursley in their first game recently.

Weston started on the front foot and took the game to their opponents and were awarded a free-kick on the half-way line from which they scored.

Quick thinking from Arie van Vilet saw him take the free-kick quickly to Pete Dawes who slotted it in the corner.

Dawes and Jim Thomas forced some fine save by the visiting goalkeeper but secured the win.

In the second against Bristol United, Weston once again dominated from the start with Terry Keelng, Lach Geddes and Mike Sell controlling the game.

Most the encounter was playing in United's half and Weston grabbed the goal they deserved when Thomas found the bottom corner.

Dawes then scored a hat-trick to end the scoring and a 4-0 scoreline in favour of Weston.

Calne were the next challengers, again the Seagulls had most of the ball and the defence of van Vilet and Geddes as well as goalkeeper, and captain, John Hembrow gave little away.

Despite being in control Weston just couldn't break the deadlock and had to settle for a goalless draw.

"I was pleased with the performance of every one today, special mention to Mike Sell on his debut who worked tirelessly in midfield and fitted in well. An asset to the team," said van Vilet.

"Terry Keeling rolled back the years playing his usual tidy football, Jim Thomas, Lach Geddes and John Hembrow were solid all through the games and gave nothing away. Pete Dawes had a great game up front.

"John Hembrow had only one or two saves to make in all three games which was down to all the hard work put in by the team. All of this bodes well for the rest of the season and is going to give me selection problems for the next league games."