Weston over-65s edged out by Eastleigh in WFA National Cup's South West Regional Final

Published: 8:33 AM October 13, 2021

Weston over-65s fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat at Eastleigh in the South West Regional Final of the WFA National Cup.

Due to injuries and other commitments Weston were only able to take the bare minimum team with no substitutes.

However the team of, Ian Rees, Jim Thomas, Mike Mullins, John Davies, Rich Rzeznicki & John Hembrow, put in a display full of courage in this month's fixture.

Weston went behind in the first half but from the restart Mike Mullins hit a screamer from out on the touch line into the far corner to equalise.

The Seagulls struggled to get forward in the second half and were under pressure for much of the half particularly as they picked up several blue cards resulting in them having to play long spells of the second half one player short.

The pressure eventually told and Eastleigh got a second goal to win the match.

Player manager Hembrow said: "This was the over-65s first season in which they played 11 matches, including winning the South West Super cup earlier in the year. This final game was their first defeat of the season and also the first time they had conceded."