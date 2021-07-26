Weston over-65s move into next round of WFA Cup after easy Merthyr win

Published: 2:30 PM July 26, 2021

Weston over-65s after their WFA National Cup game with Merthyr, from left to right. Back row: Rich Rzeznicki, John Hembrow, Brian Moment, Ian Rees and Keith Seabourne. Front row: Terry Keeling, John Davies, Jim Thomas and Gareth Richards. - Credit: Chris Day

Weston over-65s took on Merthyr in the first round of the Walking Football Association National cup competition on a fine sunny day.

The Welsh side started the game strongly with some fine passing moves but although Merthyr kept the ball well they hardly troubled The Seagulls goal due to some strong defending by Rich Rzeznicki, Ian Rees and goalkeeper John Hembrow.

Weston began to get a foothold in the game as Jim Thomas fired in a long range effort that just went over the Merthyr crossbar.

The deadlock was finally broken when Brian Moment moved forward and unleashed a cracking drive that flew past the diving Merthyr goalkeeper.

Gareth Richards continued to work hard in midfield and getting the ball to John Davies in attack but the Merthyr defence stood solid.

The game continued to be end to end as Merthyr were determined to get back onto level terms.

Keith Seabourne won the ball in midfield and drove past a Merthyr defender and as the keeper came out he calmly slotted the ball into the net to put Weston 2-0 up.

This knocked the stuffing out of Merthyr and with Terry Keeling continuing to be neat and tidy with the ball Weston played out the final moments of the game.

Player-manager John Hembrow said: "Merthyr were a strong test for us. We kept at it and improved as the game went on.

"We are a new team and have lots to learn and improve on. The spirit amongst the players is good.

"We now wait to see who we play in the next round of the competition."