Weston Oranges win over-65s mini tournament

Published: 9:00 AM April 28, 2021

Weston Oranges from left to right: Back row: Brian Moment, Terry Keeling and Arie Van Vliet. Front row: Roger McQuillan Ian Nielson and Mike Mullins. - Credit: Chris Day

On a beautiful sunny day in Weston the latest mini tournament took place for the over-65s.

Sadly a team dropped out and Weston came to the rescue once again and added a second team.

In the first game Weston Whites took on Abbeymead in a good contest.

Abbeymead had a couple of shots but they were well dealt with by John Henbrow in the Weston goal.

Weston had the better chances but Bob Coles made some fine saves to keep them at bay to earn his team a 0-0 draw.

Weston Orange then took on Exeter in the second game and their striker found himself unmarked on the edge of the box to put the ball past Ian Neilson in goal.

Weston went after the equaliser and it was no surprise when a shot from Arie Van Vliet beat the keeper to his right to secure a 1-1 draw.

They were back on again to play Whites, who took control of the game against Oranges, who structured their team deep hoping to catch Whites out on the break.

Terry Keeling kept a calm presence at the back aided by Neilson making some outstanding saves.

Brian Moment in midfield also made some strong challenges and he was well supported by Roger McQuillan as the game ended 0-0.

Abbeymead beat Exeter 1-0, before the Whites had their final game against Exeter and went on the offensive.

Jim Thomas on the right and Ian Rees on the left made good progress down the flanks, while Rich Rzeznicki began to move forward from defence and played some good balls into his teammates.

One through ball found Gareth Richards and a good shot finally found the net to give Whites their first win of the day.

The final game proved to be the most dramatic as there were three teams who could still win the competition.

Abbeymead had most of the early play as the Oranges defence continued to hold firm with Mike Mullins showing some nice touches.

Van Vliet made a crucial interception and powered forward, unleashing a terrific shot that nestled in the goal to secure an excellent win for the Oranges.

This meant that both Weston teams were level at the top with five points each and had the same goal difference with plus one.

The organiser went to the third stage which was goals scored which saw the Oranges, with two, take home the trophy.

Whites over-65s Manager Hembrow was very pleased to get most of his squad involved in tournament football and it gives him some nice selection choices in the future.

Special mention to referee Eric Howe who had a fine tournament.