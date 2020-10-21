Weston men come out on top after scoring four past Mid Somerset rivals in friendly

Weston’s men hosted their third friendly against Mid Somerset, who brought a strong young squad and are a couple of tiers higher than the reformed firsts.

The home side started strongly, with their attack proving difficult to break down and it wasn’t long before opportunities were created.

Forwards Rob Mount and Cam Slater battled hard, travelling the width of the pitch and driving into the D but with no success.

After a long corner was awarded vice captain and defender CJ Neate came high to press and found a slot in the Somerset defence in which he injected the ball at pace finding Mount’s very well placed stick for a deflection over the keeper.

Weston galloped back to their half with great energy and it wasn’t long before they found further opportunities using the midfield of Jack Pitt, George Davis and Alex Leeks and excellent link-up play through to the likes of Ollie Cunningham and Jamie Morgan to go close to another goal, but Nick Bily just couldn’t stay on his feet and dived over the goal-line without the ball when it looked easier to score.

After ending the half 1-0 up an inspiring team talk saw Weston battling hard throughout the second half and with expert defending from keeper Fox, Curry Gardens man of the match Ollie Barlow, Neate, and also some defence from Luke Stout, and Jamie Lawrence, Mid Somerset were denied any chances.

Midfield and substitute Elliot Burgess, and forward Cunningham soon saw a short corner awarded, giving Neate the chance to drill the ball at goal for Alex Leeks to deflect into the net for a second Weston goal.

It wasn’t long before another corner saw the second goal of the half from Neate himself as he proved to be a master in the art of finding the target.

With Morgan and Cunningham working hard up top, a break down in the Somerset midfield saw the former give chase and slot the final Weston goal with ease.

With Weston’s legs slowly tiring and in the last five minutes of the game saw a swift change in game with Mid Somerset able to score twice in close succession.

However Weston managed to come out victorious and very positive about things to come if they play as well as they proved they can against a strong team.