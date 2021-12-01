Weston RFC return to winning ways with big Exmouth win

Weston RFC will look to build on their win at Exmouth when they host Royal Wootton Bassett this Saturday. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston RFC returned to winnings with an impressive 31-0 win at Exmouth on Saturday.

After a disappointing display at home to Old Redcliffians last time out, the Seasiders bounced back in emphatic style away to a team just above them in the Tribute South West Premier table.

The visitors gave a debut to Bristol Bears Senior Academy number eight Macenzzie Duncan, and took the lead in the tenth minute.

Weston broke out of their half and ended with Exmouth, who were looking to return to winning ways after their defeat by Exeter University last time out, conceded a line-out. A catch and drive led to centre Cameron Maslen running a fine line before releasing outstanding flanker Jack Woodland who crossed near the posts. Fly-half James Mackay adding the extras.

Live wire full-back Jack Curtis was in the thick of the action, retrieving and running back various kicks, including one astonishing take in the windy conditions.

Weston worked very hard off the ball with props Sam Coles and Oliver Streeter, particularly catching the eye with their work rate.

This willingness to work bore fruit after 30 minutes.



Severe Weston pressure led to Exmouth receiving a yellow card following a series of scrums, eventually leading to debutant Duncan crossing for a well-deserved score.

Mackay kicked the conversion to put Weston 14 points to the good at half time.

The first incident of any note in the second period was Streeter receiving a yellow in a case of mistaken identity, but this didn’t seem to upset Weston’s confidence.

The line-out superbly marshalled by lock Ashley Russell combined with skipper Tom Suggs handling and hooker Gary Carpenters throwing in worked all afternoon superbly, providing the impetus for more pressure.

Ten minutes into the second period Mackay went blind from another dominant scrum and fed Curtis, who broke a couple of tackles to go under the sticks for a fine reward for his afternoon’s work.

Mackay again converted and added a further three points shortly after.

Weston were in control, and when Duncan made a break and sent right-wing Ollie Walrond away, the recycled ball ended with Carpenter crashing over for the bonus point try.

Still, it left Mackay with his most challenging conversion of the afternoon. But the fly-half produced a superb effort to keep his one 100 per cent record.

That was the end of the scoring, but near the end, young back Dominic Marshall came on for his debut in the first team and did well.

It was a very satisfying game for Weston, and the confidence this performance gives should be a springboard for future fixtures starting with Saturday’s home game against league newcomers Royal Wootton Bassett at 2.30pm.