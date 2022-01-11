Weston RFC mark Ollie Streeter's special with comfortable win over Brixham

Weston RFC's win over Brixham was their first of three successive home games with Okehampton on January 15 and Camborne on January 22. - Credit: Josh Thomas

In front of a large crowd, Weston RFC marked Ollie Streeter’s 150th appearance with a 22-7 win over Brixham at the Recreation Ground.

The Seasiders opened the scoring when a tackle by live wire flanker Jack Woodland led to a penalty to the hosts, which they elected to scrum.

Weston ran the ensuing ball, and a fantastically long lateral pass by fly-half James Mackay put left-wing Huw Morgan over in the left corner.

Mackay miraculously kicked the conversion from the sideline to go 7-0 in front.

Shortly after, he added a penalty when impressive new boy Dylan Power was high tackled.

Brixham reacted well, and once again, only superb defence by the home side kept the visitors at bay.

With a change of strip, from blue to orange, at half-time the hosts scored again five minutes into the second-half.

A Morgan kick through and chase led to yet another scrimmaged penalty that ended with Morgan crossing for his second after a bewildering number of hands.

Brixham briefly responded when their fly-half Jean-Pierre Simonetti cut through a gap to open the visitors scoring with full-back Joel Ashworth adding the extras, but their joy didn’t last long.

Almost from the restart, the ball came loose out of the scrum after a Brixham put in, and Woodland snaffled it to go on a mazy run before outpacing the defence, and Mackay added the extras.

That was the end of the scoring but not the end of the excitement as Streeter was hauled down a few yards short of the line following a rampaging run which resulted in possibly the biggest cheer of the day.

Weston had their chances to secure a bonus point, but as has happened in previous games,

perhaps a bit more patience in the red zone may eventually be rewarded.

The Fishermen had three players sent to the sin-bin, with Simonetti the first to be shown the yellow card by referee Oli Carey followed by wing Mat Crisscombe and replacement Ricky Workman.

Weston are becoming increasingly difficult to beat, and things look promising for a good end to the season.

The Seasiders remain in fourth in the Tribute South West Premier table and again have home advantage on Saturday [January 15, 2022] when Okehampton, two places off the foot of the table, will be the visitors, at 2:30 pm.