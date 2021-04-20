Weston CC make it two wins from two with 121-run victory over Malpas

Published: 1:00 PM April 20, 2021

Weston CC make it two wins from two with a 121-run victory against Malptas at Devonshire Road. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Following last week's 62-run win against Congresbury, Weston continued their positive start to the year with a convincing win at home against Welsh team Malpas on Saturday.

After losing the toss the hosts were asked to bat first, a decision that Malpas may have come to regret as both Ryan Davies and Jack Press took their opening bowlers apart.

Davies brought his 50 up off 22 balls before retiring in the 10th over on 57, a knock which included eight fours and four sixes in a partnership of 79.

Shabil Ahmed then came to the crease and he got off to a steady start in support of Press, who smashed his way to 76 off 68 balls before being caught.

In the 28th over, Ahmed retired on 52 having put on 76 with Press and 66 Sam Elstone.

Elstone went on to make 50, meaning each of the top four batters made half-centuries, building a solid start.

Mick Hucknell bowling for Weston during Saturday's 121-run victory against Malpas. - Credit: Josh Thomas



Captain Chris Davidson, batting at six, added a quickfire 25 off just 16 balls and Tahmid Ahmed finished unbeaten on 25 off 20 balls as Weston smashed their way to 322-6 from their 40 overs.

Weston took two relatively quick wickets courtesy of Matt Knight and Tahmid Ahmed to leave Malpas on 36-2 from their first 13 overs.

Orville Pennant and Mike Martin put on a superb stand of 122 for the third wicket before both fell agonisingly short of milestones, Martin on 49 and Pennant on 97.

After Davidson brought himself into the attack, wickets fell at regular intervals and the Malpas tail offered little resistance as they crumbled from 158-3 to 202 all out, handing Weston victory by 121 runs.

Davidson deserved particular mention for his rapid runs and bowling figures of 6-0-27-5, while the Weston top order all batted superbly, with Davies and Press both impressing with some huge hits.

This sets the first XI up nicely for their final pre-season friendly, an exhibition match against the Weston Legends on Saturday and at Wembdon, before the West of England Premier League season starts on May 1 at Ilminster.