Bartlett: Weston AFC have to do 'everything right' to get positive result at Plymouth Parkway

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett said his players have to do “everything right” in their preparation for Plymouth Parkway in order to get another positive result this afternoon.

The Seagulls are still unbeaten in their strong start to the season ahead of a second game in three days after Saturday’s 7-0 success against Harrow Borough.

A couple of penalties from Dayle Grubb and a thunderbolt from James Dodd put Weston 3-0 up at half-time.

And further goals from Marlon Jackson, Ben Griffith (2) and Elis Watts sealed the impressive win at The Optima Stadium.

The victory moved Bartlett’s side to top of the Southern Premier South table after winning their last four games to go with their opening day come-from-behind draw at Bracknell Town.

And Bartlett said today’s match in Devon will be another tough encounter.

“It’s going to be a hard game,” he said after Saturday's win.

“We know that we are playing in less than 48 hours now obviously.

“We’ve got to travel, so the lads will have staff looking after them, they have got to recover and do everything right to get another positive result."

Dayle Grubb (left), Ben Griffith (centre) and Lloyd Humphries (right) celebrate one of the forward's two goals for Weston AFC against Harrow Borough. - Credit: Ade Threaser/WsMAFC

Bartlett hailed the impact of Griffith, Jay Murray and Watts after all three players came on in the second half and helped to make a difference with the trio involved in the last three goals.

Griffith’s headers were his second and third goals of the season and his first in a competitive game at The Optima.

Watts rounded off the scoring after he picked up Murray’s lay back and the winger fired into the far corner to cap a fine performance at BS24.

And Bartlett praised the three players and their value to the club.

“I’m not one to single out players but I have to say the lads that haven’t played as much so far this season are so valuable to us,” he added.

“You could see that with the lads that we put on today and what an impact they had.

“It’s more than that really, they're really staking a claim and it will be really difficult to play them because the others have rightly got the shirt at the moment.

“But we look like we have got more strength in depth than we did have this time last season. That’s a definite.

“It would be very easy for Elis, Jay and Ben to be a little bit frustrated about not playing as many minutes over the last four, five games but you can see the quality they have got.

"And what I like is that they come straight in, nothing changes. It’s like for like normally in those positions, they add a real value to us."