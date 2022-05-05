Weston Pool League hold end of season awards night

Weston Pool League's new chairman Paul Penhale, left, presents the cheque of £1,100 to Mayor James Clayton, right, after the awards night. - Credit: Alan Holloway

Weston Pool League held their first presentation night in three years, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, after completing their season recently.

Teams that received trophies were given the option to have the money that would be spent on them donated to a Ukraine relief charity.

As a result a cheque for £1,100 was presented to Mayor James Clayton, who stayed for the whole evening, and congratulated all the winners.

Professional Jordan Shepherd and Jayne Townley, a local Magic Circle member who impressed with her close-up magic, were also in attendance.

The league has recently had a complete change of committee members, with new chairman Paul Penhale determined to make the presentation nights a more fun and interactive experience for all.

“The prospect of a presentation night used to be met with groans,” he said.

“But in future we hope it will be something to look forward to. Tonight was a big step forward, with a lot of fun had by all and plenty of great camaraderie all round.

“We want to thank Mayor Clayton for taking the time to come down, something he didn't have to do, and it's nice to see someone who cares about all aspects of the town he represents.”