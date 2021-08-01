News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Whitehead on target as Weston tame Swans

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 3:19 PM August 1, 2021   
Weston's Ben Whitehead in action against Hendon

Ben Whitehead in action for Weston during The Seagulls 2-2 draw with Hendon, where he scored in the last minute to salvage a point before netting his second a week later at Hayes & Yeading. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Ben Whitehead scored his first goal since a long injury lay-off as Weston beat Swansea City under-23s by a 3-0 margin on Saturday.

Whitehead suffered a knee ligament injury at the start of the 2019-20 season, which was eventually curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, but is back for Scott Bartlett's men after the 2020-21 campaign was also impacted by lockdowns.

And he glanced home a cross from Dayle Grubb with 15 minutes remaining to complete the scoring at the Optima Stadium, as the Seagulls maintained their unbeaten record in pre-season.

The home side made a bright start, with Scott Laird seeing an early effort blocked by the Swans keeper after a long ball from Sam Avery.

Keiran Thomas and Lloyd Humphries also had chances from corners, while Ben Griffith had a shot blocked by a defender and sent another just wide.

The deadlock was broken on 20 minutes when Avery headed home at the far post from Grubb's corner and Weston doubled their advantage early in the second half.

Captain Thomas saw a low cross cleared, but picked up the loose ball and fired a low shot into the corner of the net, with the aid of a deflection.

Jordan Bastin's run then earned Weston a corner, from which Whitehead converted to seal victory ahead of Tuesday's trip to Slimbridge.

Weston: Buse, Thomas, Laird (Turner 71), Jagger-Cane (Yule-Turner 74), Pope, Avery (Jones 55), Murray, Humphries (Kempster 74), Symons (Bastin 63), Grubb, Griffith (Vowles 16, Whitehead 63). Unused subs: McCootie, Nasta.

