Weston re-sign Ryan Davies ahead of 2021 season for third spell with club

Published: 9:00 AM March 9, 2021

Ryan Davies celebrates his first century for Weston CC vs North Petherton CC on July 1 2017. - Credit: Doug Longhorn

Weston Cricket Club have announced Ryan Davies has re-signed for the club ahead of the 2021 season after agreeing a long-term deal.

Davies, who can play as a wicket-keeper or batsman, returns for his third stint after playing a significant role during the promotion-winning 2017 campaign, as well as returning last year for the shortened campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During his time at the club, Davies has scored 1,203 runs for the firsts at an excellent average of 75, picking up five hundreds including a century at Bridgwater CC in Weston's final away game last year.

Davies will also be taking on more responsibilities around the club across the summer, including coaching youth teams, with a focus on working with the Weston Super Kings under-19s.

“I’ve enjoyed my previous two stints at Weston, and can’t wait to return again this season," Davies told the club's website.

"The club have been very supportive for many years, and I'm looking forward to contributing again on and off the pitch."

Head coach Sam Trego spoke of his delight of welcoming back Davies once again to the club.

“Ryan has been fantastic for the club in previous seasons, so I'm delighted he’s returning this summer," said Trego.

"His quality batting and keeping is an excellent asset for the club, and I'm also pleased he will be more involved off the field as well."