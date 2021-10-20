Weston HC reach double figures in big Old Bristolians sixths win

Published: 5:00 PM October 20, 2021

Weston Hockey Club fired 10 past Old Bristolians sixths at Priory Community School last Saturday.

Weston took on a side from Old Bristolians for the second week in a row, and after defeating the fourth team last week

Weston gained a quick lead from a break away goal which included brilliant link up play between forwards Alex Leeks, Cam Slater and Alistair Mead where the latter was able to finish smartly home.

Weston doubled their lead through Alex Leeks with a well timed finish before getting their third of the first half in the OBs net through Slater.

The hosts continued to push forward and after several penalty corners, they found their fourth through Jack Pitt after some brilliant work by the midfield of Oliver Standeven, Rob Mount and CJ Neate allowed Pitt the space to drift through and score.

Weston’s fifth of the first half came through Standeven with some good link up play from Alex Leeks and Jacob Dale down the right eventually finding Standeven who capitalised on the Old Bristolian’s keepers mistake and slotted into the far corner to make it 5-0 at half time.

Weston made a mistake with captain Rob Mount playing a slow ball back to Neate who allowed the OBs forward to easily tackle him and despite the best efforts of goalkeeper Tom Fox he couldn’t stop the visitors from scoring.

However, Weston scored their sixth through a cleverly thought-out reversed strike by Slater. OBs kept pressing but the back line of Mount, George Davis, Kevin Collins and James Leeks kept things calm at the back and ensured no other Old Bristolians attacks mounted to anything.

Alex Leaks then added his second with a tidy flick over the keeper after some scrappy play inside the OBs D.

Rodney Phillips, on his return to hockey, provided energy in the home side's midfield and got the eighth with a powerful strike from the right of the D, he slotted past the OBs keeper.

Pitt scored his second of the game to make it 9-1 with a well timed finish with some assistance from the foot of an OBs defender before Curry Garden Man of the Match Slater finished off the scoring with his hat-trick.

Weston now have a week break before they return to action at Clifton Robinsons on October 30.