Weston AFC reach Southern Premier South play-offs after Harrow Borough win

Weston AFC produced character and battled hard to reach the Southern Premier South play-offs after coming from behind to beat Harrow Borough 2-1 at The Optima Stadium this afternoon.

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni had opened the scoring after two minutes when he slid home and sent the ball into the side netting.

But Nick McCootie turned on the style when he fired home low into the far corner before finding Marlon Jackson for the winner.

There was still time for Dayle Grubb to see his late penalty fantastically saved by Harrow goalkeeper Joshua Strizovic but Weston secured the win and a place in the top five.

Scott Laird in action for Weston AFC against Harrow Borough. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Manager Scott Bartlett named an unchanged line-up from their Bank Holiday Monday 4-0 win at Truro City in front of their biggest crowd this season of 1,184 loud and passionate supporters.

But it was the visitors who surprised and shocked the passionate supporters into silence when El-Mhanni turned the ball home via the bottom corner.

With the wind in their sales Leo Donnellan headed wide as Boro pushed forward in their search of a second.

But Weston produced character and produced an equaliser after 26 minutes when McCootie ran onto Jordan Bastin's wonderful weighted ball and the forward fired the ball across Strizovic and into the back of the net in front of the vocal Seagulls ultras.

McCootie went close again when his shot on the turn drifted just wide before El-Mhanni's corner clipped the post as the two sides went into the break all level.

Action from Weston AFC's Southern Premier South encounter with Harrow Borough. - Credit: Josh Thomas

And Weston took the lead for the first time when Jackson slid home to meet McCootie's excellent cross in front of The Alto Digital Stand to spark scenes of jubilation.

Moments later Max Harris pulled off a wonderful save to deny Shaun Preddie before El-Mhanni's free-kick was pushed onto the crossbar by Harris as Harrow cranked up the pressure.

Substitute Humphries, on for Bastin then saw his first-time shot was superbly tipped over by Strizovic just after the hour.

McCootie went close to increasing Weston's lead even further when his strike at the near post was beaten away by Strizovic in the 71st minute.

And from Grubb's corner Sam Avery could only direct his header over the top.

McCootie went close to extending Weston's lead when Keiran Thomas' low pin-point cross just evaded the forward at the far post five minutes later.

Keiran Thomas then saw his shot cleared off the line by James Taylor before Josh Thomas saw the follow-up effort blocked as the ball the fell to Grubb.

But the midfielder saw his effort saved splendidly by Strizovic with his knee.

Daye Grubb in action for Weston AFC against Harrow Borough. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Grubb had a chance to increase Weston's lead even further when he was brought down by Taylor in the box in the 89th minute.

However, the midfielder saw his chance of adding to his 19 goals in the league this season denied superbly by Strizovic after Harrow's goalkeeper dived excellently to his left and pushed the ball behind.

But after six minutes of suspenseful stoppage time Weston held on to reach the semi-finals next Tuesday night where they will take on Hayes & Yeading United.

Weston AFC Harris, Keiran Thomas (C), Laird, Josh Thomas, Pope, Avery, McCootie, Dodd, Jackson, Grubb, Bastin (Humphries 60).

Attendance: 1,184