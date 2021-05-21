Weston ready for biggest game against Taunton St Andrews says Trego

Published: 5:00 PM May 21, 2021 Updated: 1:21 PM May 22, 2021

Weston are ready for the “biggest game in Premier Two” against Taunton St Andrews at Devonshre Road, according to head coach Sam Trego.

Currently top of the West of England Premier League Prem Two Bristol & Somerset on 56 points, one place and 12 points ahead of Taunton St Andrews in second, Weston are looking to stretch their winning run against another unbeaten side.

Weston have won six in pre-season and league, Taunton four, and Trego expects they will produce a “very good game” played by “two very good sides.”

“This Saturday for me is the biggest game in Premier Two,” said Trego.

"We are both looking for promotion. Saints have threats through their whole team. They are a very strong batting line-up and have plenty of depth in their bowling but we will aim to match them in all departments.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s always nice to play at home. The ground staff produce a good wicket which then produces good cricket so we are looking forward to Saturday.”

Trego said he was delighted his side’s “great character” to get a win in the rain at North Perrott and continue their “great start to the season.”

“To knock off the 105 we were set in 10 overs was a credit to the batsmen and also to restrict them to 105 was a fine effort from the bowler,” he added.

“We travelled to North Perrott knowing that the weather was possibly going to be against us for the day but we squeezed in the overs we needed to grab ourselves a well deserved victory by eight wickets.”

And he had special praise for Ryan Davies, who scored his first league half-century since re-signing for the club this summer.

Davies scored an unbeaten 55 from 35 balls, which included seven fours and Trego added: “Ryan’s a class act and he’s started the season with some pretty 20s and was really keen to make a bigger contribution.

"So it was nice to see him get a score that took the team to a fantastic win."