Weston CC end pre-season with two-game win at Uphill Castle

Weston CC began preparations for the new West of England Premier League Prem Two season with a two wins at Uphill Castle in their last pre-season outing on Saturday.

Weston batted first in the opening T20 game and put on an incredible display after Jack Trego was unfortunate to fall to the first ball of the innings.

Trego's was the only wicket taken as the Weston batting took Uphill’s bowling attack apart.

Davis Trego retired on 52 off 40 balls having put on a stand of 106 with Shabil Ahmed in a little more than 11 overs.

Shabil Ahmed in action for Weston CC at Uphill Castle CC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Shabil Ahmed retired four balls later with 53 off 35, as Tahmid Ahmed and Dexter Trego added 77 runs before Dexter also retired with 50 off 24 balls.

Tahmid Ahmed was not out on 26 at the end of the 20 overs as Weston posted a superb total of 196.

Uphill struggled from the start and lost wickets at regular intervals, but did see out their full 20 overs, finishing on 96-6 to give Weston a 100-run victory.

George Cox scored 85 runs in 41 balls for Uphill Castle in their second game against Weston CC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Uphill batted first in the second game and Ben Castle fell in the first over, but nothing looked like removing former Weston batter George Cox as he powered his way to 85 off just 41 balls.

In the end it was Jack Trego, who had lost his wicket to Cox in the first match, who managed to get him out.

Cox's innings seemed to inspire the other Uphill players and, with the assistance of 30 extras, Uphill posted a much more competitive 178-7.

Jack Fowler in action for Uphill Castle at Weston CC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

However, Weston’s chase got off to a strong start and when Davis Trego’s wicket fell in the fourth over, the score was already 49.

This was mostly due to a second superb innings from Shabil Ahmed, who eventually retired for 61 off 29 balls.

Weston CC's Dexter Trego, right, scored two 50s at Uphill Castle CC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Dexter Trego retired on 50 again as Weston chased this total down in the 17th over for the loss of five wickets.

Two comfortable victories, wickets shared around all the bowlers and a plethora of runs will hopefully give the Weston line-up confidence as they head into their first league match away at Frome on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Uphill start their Somerset Premier campaign at Staplegrove at the same time.