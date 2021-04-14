Weston Reds unbeaten on return to Somerset FA Walking Football League

Published: 9:00 AM April 14, 2021

Weston Reds from left to right: Dave Shilton, George Davis, Simon Telega, John Hammond, John Budd, Gilles Parra, Arie Van Vliet and Steve Jones. - Credit: Chris Day

Weston Reds have returned to Somerset FA Walking Football league action after the latest lay-off.

In the first of five matches, Reds were up against high flying Keynsham and the game swung from end-to-end with both defences in good form before Keynsham took the lead after a good move and shot.

Last season's Reds may have run out of ideas but this campaign they are a much stronger unit.

They poured forward seeking an equaliser, and it came via a great strike from Dave Shilton to end the game in a 1-1 draw.

Up next were Weston Whites, who had most of the play but could not make the possession turn into goals as Arie Van Vliet in defence kept out their top striker to earn a well-deserved goalless draw.

The third game was against Frome and in a fairly even match neither side could break the deadlock as the Reds recorded a second successive goalless draw, with Steve Jones and Simon Telega playing well in midfield.

The fourth game was against Peasdown and from the beginning the Reds pushed forward and were

unfortunate not to score.

Gilles Parra and George Davis both hit the post as Peasdown managed to hang on for the Reds third consecutive 0-0 draw.

The final game was against Shepton and once again the Reds made a lively start with Dave Turk playing well up front.

Having most of the play the Reds couldn't find that elusive goal and once again had to settle for a fourth scoreless draw in a row.

Joint managers Shilton and John Budd have made real progress with the Reds this season and the former said: "We have made ourselves much tighter at the back. Sides will have to work really hard to score against us now.

"Our goalkeeper John Hammond once more had an outstanding tournament and gives the whole team confidence.

"John Budd commented that we are starting to make some good chances but not able to convert them and turn draws into wins.

"We had signed an exciting striker but he was injured just a couple of days ago. The spirit within the team is good and our confidence continues to grow. We are really looking forward to the next round of

matches."