Weston Rugby Club release 2021 calendar in aid of mental health

Published: 6:35 PM November 17, 2020

Weston are planning to release a calendar for people to buy in time for Christmas and the New Year.

Copies will be £10 with the profit being split 50/50 between Mental Health UK, more specifically Bloom, and the club.

It will be promoted via social media and the club website and people can contact Ash Russell or Sam Waterman for further information and payment details.

“It has been great to bring my design and photography background to such a worthwhile cause," said Ellie Young.

"Weston has been a big part of my life since meeting my partner and the lads at the club have become like family.

“This project was so much fun to undertake and I don’t think I have laughed as much as I have during those photoshoots than any other time I can recall. This has been a real group effort and it has been incredibly rewarding to see the finished product come together.

“Thank you so much to Andrew for taking the photos and to Ash for organising the models... not an easy task for any one person to undertake! This calendar is raising money for a charity which, in times like these, plays a pivotal role in our society and being able to split the money raised from these calendars between Mental Health UK and Weston Rugby Club is brilliant.

“Grassroot sports have taken a hit during lockdown and it is important for our community to rally behind them so that we can return to the Saturdays and Sundays we love - wrapping up warm with a hot or cold drink on the sidelines of a rugby pitch cheering on our local boys. I urge everyone to support these two causes this year and purchase a calendar.”

Russell said: "The 2021 calendar has been something as a club we have been working on since the start of year. In line with my fundraising efforts for Mental Health UK we thought it would be a good idea to refresh and resurrect the last club calendar from over 10 years ago.

"It’s great to see a few players from that one make an appearance in this one - arguably looking better than they once did! Mental Health, particularly in young adults, is an important cause and no more so than within the current climate.

"To be able to provide Bloom with vital funds and promote the charity is something that I and the club are very proud of.

"We also had a lot of fun throughout the year making it and we are really pleased with the final outcome.

"I’d like to thank the players for getting involved and buying in to what we wanted to achieve. Hopefully our members, families and friends will agree and help support the rugby club and Mental Health by buying a copy."