News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Weston release season ticket and matchday pricing for 2021-22 season

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM May 11, 2021   
Stock views of Weston FC/Woodspring Stadium, outside of the ground and of the Optima care office.

Stock views of Weston FC/Woodspring Stadium, outside of the ground and of the Optima care office. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Mark Atherton

Weston have announced that their season tickets and match day entry prices for the 2021-22 campaign will remain the same as last season.

Adult season tickets will be £165, while concessions for people in their 60s, students in full-time education, members of the armed forces and NHS workers are £120 and under-16s £35, while a family ticket for two adults and two children is £250.

Matchday prices, which include FA Cup and FA Trophy games, which will be all-pay, along with FA Youth Cup matches, at £11 for adults, £7 for concessions, £3 for under-16s, free for under-eights and £20 for a family ticket.

And under-18 match prices are £3 for adults, £2 for concessions, £1 for under-16s and free for under-eights. Car Parking will be £2.

Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from the club's website.

You may also want to watch:

Operations Director Neil Keeling told the club's website: "It was an easy decision to keep season ticket and matchday prices the same for the new season 2021/22.

"Our fans have shown unwavering support in what has been a tough and challenging time for all of us over the last 12 months.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man charged with possession of offensive weapon in village
  2. 2 Weston pub launches eating challenge to win £100 bar tab
  3. 3 Travellers set up camp on Weston seafront
  1. 4 Contractors chosen to design Banwell bypass
  2. 5 Tropicana announces trio of lockdown-busting summer club nights 
  3. 6 May 17: Which pubs are reopening across Weston?
  4. 7 Top chefs and live-fire stage set for Valley Fest
  5. 8 May 17: What can't open when COVID lockdown rules ease
  6. 9 Lockdown easing: Clip 'N Climb 'counting down the days' to reopening
  7. 10 Conservative named as Avon and Somerset police and crime commissioner

"We hope this goes a long way in repaying your faith in us."

There are a range of benefits for being a season ticket holder which include free matchday parking, a free e-matchday programme which will be downloadable from the website on match days from 9am for an afternoon kick-off and 1.30pm for an evening kick-off, and free entry to the end-of-season awards night, apart from under-16s.

Other perks include discounts on corporate hospitality, free entry to all under-18 home games and priority matchday ground access.

Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The glowing artwork appeared on the Mendip Hills a week ago.

Mystery of hillside artwork in Somerset village revealed

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the Royal Pier Hotel concept.

Weston seafront

Royal Pier Hotel redevelopment would 'help to regenerate town'

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of Weston. Picture: Vultur Sebastian

North Somerset Council

Council hits out at 'flawed' report ranking Weston as second-worst...

Carrington Walker

person
Views Weston Mercury building.

Weston Mercury building up for sale

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus