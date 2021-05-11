Weston release season ticket and matchday pricing for 2021-22 season

Published: 1:00 PM May 11, 2021

Stock views of Weston FC/Woodspring Stadium, outside of the ground and of the Optima care office. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Mark Atherton

Weston have announced that their season tickets and match day entry prices for the 2021-22 campaign will remain the same as last season.

Adult season tickets will be £165, while concessions for people in their 60s, students in full-time education, members of the armed forces and NHS workers are £120 and under-16s £35, while a family ticket for two adults and two children is £250.

Matchday prices, which include FA Cup and FA Trophy games, which will be all-pay, along with FA Youth Cup matches, at £11 for adults, £7 for concessions, £3 for under-16s, free for under-eights and £20 for a family ticket.

And under-18 match prices are £3 for adults, £2 for concessions, £1 for under-16s and free for under-eights. Car Parking will be £2.

Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from the club's website.

Operations Director Neil Keeling told the club's website: "It was an easy decision to keep season ticket and matchday prices the same for the new season 2021/22.

"Our fans have shown unwavering support in what has been a tough and challenging time for all of us over the last 12 months.

"We hope this goes a long way in repaying your faith in us."

There are a range of benefits for being a season ticket holder which include free matchday parking, a free e-matchday programme which will be downloadable from the website on match days from 9am for an afternoon kick-off and 1.30pm for an evening kick-off, and free entry to the end-of-season awards night, apart from under-16s.

Other perks include discounts on corporate hospitality, free entry to all under-18 home games and priority matchday ground access.