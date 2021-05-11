Weston release season ticket and matchday pricing for 2021-22 season
- Credit: Mark Atherton
Weston have announced that their season tickets and match day entry prices for the 2021-22 campaign will remain the same as last season.
Adult season tickets will be £165, while concessions for people in their 60s, students in full-time education, members of the armed forces and NHS workers are £120 and under-16s £35, while a family ticket for two adults and two children is £250.
Matchday prices, which include FA Cup and FA Trophy games, which will be all-pay, along with FA Youth Cup matches, at £11 for adults, £7 for concessions, £3 for under-16s, free for under-eights and £20 for a family ticket.
And under-18 match prices are £3 for adults, £2 for concessions, £1 for under-16s and free for under-eights. Car Parking will be £2.
Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from the club's website.
You may also want to watch:
Operations Director Neil Keeling told the club's website: "It was an easy decision to keep season ticket and matchday prices the same for the new season 2021/22.
"Our fans have shown unwavering support in what has been a tough and challenging time for all of us over the last 12 months.
Most Read
- 1 Man charged with possession of offensive weapon in village
- 2 Weston pub launches eating challenge to win £100 bar tab
- 3 Travellers set up camp on Weston seafront
- 4 Contractors chosen to design Banwell bypass
- 5 Tropicana announces trio of lockdown-busting summer club nights
- 6 May 17: Which pubs are reopening across Weston?
- 7 Top chefs and live-fire stage set for Valley Fest
- 8 May 17: What can't open when COVID lockdown rules ease
- 9 Lockdown easing: Clip 'N Climb 'counting down the days' to reopening
- 10 Conservative named as Avon and Somerset police and crime commissioner
"We hope this goes a long way in repaying your faith in us."
There are a range of benefits for being a season ticket holder which include free matchday parking, a free e-matchday programme which will be downloadable from the website on match days from 9am for an afternoon kick-off and 1.30pm for an evening kick-off, and free entry to the end-of-season awards night, apart from under-16s.
Other perks include discounts on corporate hospitality, free entry to all under-18 home games and priority matchday ground access.