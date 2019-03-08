Hockey: Weston toast Beer after comeback win

Hockey coach and goalkeeper Simon Davies in action for Weston Archant

The drinks were on Roy Beer as Weston returned to winning ways after coming from 3-1 behind to beat West Wilts 4-3 at Priory School.

The hosts started the stronger and with the front three of Sam Neate, Harry Thompson and Rodney Phillips linking up well they created problems for the visiting defence.

Chris Etchells and Jack Pitt supported the attack and both got around the back of the Wilts defence before Phillips broke the deadlock after 10 minutes, as he rounded the goalkeeper and smashed the ball into the net giving the defender no chance on the line.

The visitors didn't roll over though and challenged the back four of debutant Ross Harrington, CJ Neate, Paul Ninnis and Ollie Barlow.

They looked dangerous at short corners and this was shown when one was dispatched by Joe Veacock who slotted past Simon Davies and into the top corner.

Weston then conceded two goals in quick succession to Dean Hocquard-Drake and Christopher Warren after good work by Wilts.

Half-time came and went as Davies rallied the players and Weston came out looking to prove their worth.

The midfield of Dave Beer, Etchells, Pitt and Connor Mobsby started to dominate and a short corner was won following good work from Alex Thorne.

Sam Neate linked up with Chris Etchells again and the latter deflected home to make the score 3-2.

Roy Beer was causing problems for the visiting defence and it was his ability to hold the ball and link play that enabled Weston to then equalise almost immediately when Curry Garden man of the match Rob Huish fired home from another Weston penalty corner.

The visitors were now clinging on as Weston pressed for the winner and they were rewarded when Thorne and Mobsby linked up to find Thompson who picked out Roy Beer at the back post to score what turned out to be the decider in a thrilling game for the spectators.

Next up for Weston is a trip south to Minehead at the West Somerset Sports Centre for a 2pm push back as they look to carry the momentum from this result forward.