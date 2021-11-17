Weston AFC return to winning ways with victory over Taunton Town

Nick McCootie opens the scoring for Weston AFC against Taunton Town after tapping home Prince Henry's pass across goal. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Weston AFC returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Taunton Town in the Somerset Derby at The Optima Stadium last night.

A goal in each half from Nick McCootie and Lucas Vowles, in-between Joe Budd’s red card, made it three wins in a row against the Peacocks this season after wins in the FA Cup and FA Trophy.

Saturday’s defeat to Wimborne Town in the FA Trophy is now a distant memory as manager Scott Bartlett celebrated the Seagulls third successive Southern Premier South victory.

Bartlett named one change from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against the Magpies with Jordan Bastin restored in the starting line-up at the expense of goal hero Alfie Moulden.

While Weston old boys Gethyn Hill and Ross Stearn were named in the starting line-up for Rob Dray’s side.

Action from Weston AFC's match with Taunton Town at The Optima Stadium. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

And it was Bastin who had the first opportunity after three minutes. The tricky winger picked the ball up on the right side of the penalty area. He got the ball onto his left and fired towards goal but his curling effort just went agonising wide.

The visitors went close twice inside a minute. First Jay Foulston's free-kick was headed out to Daniel Sullivan 30-yards-out but the forward could only send his speculative effort wide on 13 minutes.

Moments later Jake Wannell played the ball into debutant Stearn, and the 31-year-old midfielder was able to turn and get his shot away but effort across goal went just past the post.

Lloyd Humphries then had a rasping drive from 25 yards pushed away by Will Buse before Taunton’s shotstopper superbly denied McCootie’s close-range header from Bastin’s corner.

The forward then saw his low driven shot from 25 yards out go wide before he broke the deadlock after 21 minutes.

The visitors lost possession to Prince Henry and the Bristol City loanee drive down the left. The forward beat Ben Adelsbury and his ball across the box was slotted home by McCootie from a few yards out.

Jared Lewington went close when his header, from Foulston’s cross, went wide before the 27-year-old forward could head off target.

Dayle Grubb and Scott Laird both saw chances at the end of the first half come to nothing as Weston went into the break 1-0 up.

With Taunton needed a goal to get back in the contest, Stearn could only fire over four minutes after the interval.

Gethyn Hill then saw his close-range shot beaten away superbly by Max Harris just after the hour into the path of Stearn but the former Cheltenham Town midfielder fired wide.

James Dodd then could only fire straight at Buse before Stearn once again shot wide.

With the game going back and forth the next goal would be crucial.

Weston AFC players thank the supporters after the final whistle against Taunton Town. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Second-half substitute Budd then received his marching orders on 84 minutes after he was shown his second yellow card for pulling back Moulden, which swung the tide in Weston’s favour.

With time ticking down, Bartlett brought on Will Turner and Vowles for Bastin and Henry respectively.

And the forward made sure of the three points in the sixth minute of injury time.

Nick Grimes slipped and allowed Vowles to break free and run the length of he pitch to slot the ball into an empty net.

Weston AFC XI: Harris, Thomas (C), Laird, Dodd, Avery, Williams, McCootie, Humphries, Henry (Vowles 90+4) Grubb (Moulden 58) and Bastin (Turner, 90+4)